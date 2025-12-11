EUDR: One Year Postponement Agreed

The European Parliament and Council have reached provisional political agreement to postpone the application of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) by one year. According to press release from the European Parliament and the press release from the Council of the European Union:

Application timeframe: The EUDR will apply from 30 December 2026 for large and medium operators and traders, and from 30 June 2027 for small and micro operators.

The EUDR will apply from for large and medium operators and traders, and from for small and micro operators. Due diligence simplification: The obligation to file due diligence statements will be confined to the operators first placing the relevant product on the EU market. Micro and small primary operators will make a one-off simplified declaration. The Commission must conduct a simplification review of the EUDR by 30 April 2026 .

The obligation to file due diligence statements will be confined to the operators first placing the relevant product on the EU market. Micro and small primary operators will make a one-off simplified declaration. The Commission must conduct a simplification review of the EUDR by . Scope: Printed products will be excluded from the scope of the EUDR.

The agreed text must now be formally endorsed by both institutions and published in the Official Journal before the end of 2025 for the changes to take effect, replacing the current EUDR which is applicable from 30 December 2025.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.