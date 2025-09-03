ARTICLE
3 September 2025

Important Update: Malta Beneficial Ownership Regulation Changes

SI
Sentient International Limited

Contributor

Sentient International Limited logo
A modern corporate and trust service provider with 40+ years of experience, offering bespoke international business solutions. With knowledge in niche sectors like maritime, aviation and property as well as the traditional corporate and trust arena, our professional team delivers efficient, flexible, and cost-effective solutions with a commitment to professionalism, reliability, and integrity.
Explore Firm Details
By virtue of LN 127 of 2025, changes recently took place in Malta's Companies Act (Register of Beneficial Owners) Regulations.
Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
Sentient International Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

By virtue of LN 127 of 2025, changes recently took place in Malta's Companies Act (Register of Beneficial Owners) Regulations.

The main aim of the Malta Beneficial Ownership Regulation changes reflect the first transposition phase of the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, specifically Article 74 of Directive (EU) 2024/1640 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 May 2024 on the mechanisms to be put in place by Member States for the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing.

Key Changes You Should Know:

  • Broader access to beneficial ownership (BO) data – Individuals or entities with a legitimate interest, such as professionals working to prevent money laundering or terrorism financing, may now access BO records (without alerting the company involved), provided they submit a written request with supporting identification, credentials, and a legal justification.
  • Immediate use of updated statutory forms – The Malta Business Registry (MBR) has released revised BO reporting forms, and only these new versions are valid for use; older forms are no longer accepted.
  • Obligation to disclose multiple nationalities – Beneficial owners must now record all nationalities they hold when completing the upcoming Annual BO Confirmation. Where a client has dual citizenship (or more), this must be declared with failure to do so affecting compliance.

What This Means for You:

If you are a beneficial owner of a Malta company or if you manage a company with a beneficial owner that holds dual or multiple nationalities, you will need to update the BO information and ensure your filings meet the new regulatory requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sentient International Limited
Sentient International Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More