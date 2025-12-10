Member's Spotlight: Lidemann

One stop shop advantages

Being able to provide the full scope of legal services Is one of the reasons why so many people and corporates have entrusted LINDEMANNLAW with their requirements, partner Alexander Lindemann explains.

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

LINDEMANNLAW is a world-leading law firm supporting influential entrepreneurs, families and enterprises in all areas of their professional and private lives – across Switzerland and globally. The firm's expertise spans the full spectrum of litigation and arbitration, business law, tax advisory, notarial services, relocation, residence permits, real estate, mergers & acquisitions, holding structures, trusts, foundations, mutual funds and strategic advisory services.

LINDEMANNLAW guides clients through regulatory licensing, stock-exchange listings, bond issuances, structured products and blockchain-based token offerings. It also advises on government relations and lobbying, as well as on negotiating complex, high-level transactions.

The firm represents many of the most successful Swiss and international entrepreneurs in industry and finance, including numerous Forbes billionaires. LINDEMANNLAW combines legal excellence with entrepreneurial vision – delivering clarity, strategy and impact. It moves decisively, thinks globally and acts with precision to protect and empower what its clients build.

Its members are admitted representatives for listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange and are part of leading international organisations, including the Swiss ICT Investor Club, Joint Chamber of Commerce, Swiss Private Equity & Corporate Finance Association, FinanceMalta, EXPERTsuisse, Zurich Bar Association, Swiss Bar Association, Swiss AmCham and the International Fiscal Association.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

LINDEMANNLAW believes in championing creativity and innovation, which is why it is a proud donor of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). The ZFF is a prestigious platform that celebrates the best in cinema, showcasing groundbreaking films and nurturing emerging

talent from around the world. As a donor, LINDEMANNLAW is honored to support this remarkable event, which brings global cinematic excellence to Zurich and empowers young filmmakers competing for the coveted Golden Eye award. Through its partnership with the ZFF, the firm affirms its commitment to fostering cultural and artistic endeavors that inspire and connect communities.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

We are strengthening our global footprint: LINDEMANNLAW is on an accelerated growth trajectory as a fast-expanding international law firm. Building on the success of our Zurich headquarters, we are entering the next chapter of our journey by opening offices in some of the world's most dynamic hubs.

Are there any projects or achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

We fight for human rights and against corruption: we have helped several clients successfully remove their data from the world's leading databases – based on their data protection rights and the human right to be forgotten (human rights benchmark, digital footprint removal). In addition, we have supported numerous clients in relocating to Switzerland, both privately and with complete legal structures. With our cross-disciplinary expertise, we are the 'one stop shop' for: law; tax; intelligence; for entrepreneurs.

What, in your opinion, makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta offers a uniquely effective business environment by combining EU-level legal certainty with a transparent, highly efficient corporate and tax framework. Its strategic location, regulatory stability and internationally oriented financial ecosystem make it an attractive jurisdiction for global entrepreneurs and investment structures. Plus: the quality of life is exceptional.

