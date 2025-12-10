Member's Spotlight: Security And Transparency At The Core

Gate has 45 million registered users, and its founder Lin Han believes that this is in no small part due to its focus on security, transparency and reliability.

For those who are unfamiliar with your company, could you provide some background information?

Gate's story really started with a simple problem: in the early days of crypto, there were very few platforms that were secure, transparent, and reliable. I originally built Gate, back then known as Bter, to solve that pain point. It was essentially a one-man operation at the beginning. I wrote the code, handled customer support, moderated the community, everything.

As we grew from those early beginnings, a series of important milestones shaped who we are today. One of the most significant was our decision to make security and transparency the core of Gate's identity. Gate is the first mainstream cryptocurrency exchange to commit to 100% reserves. It also pioneered the adoption of zero-knowledge proof technology, integrating multiple mechanisms, including cold and hot wallet verification, Merkle tree structures, and user balance snapshots, to ensure that all asset reserves are fully verifiable and authentic.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

A little-known fact about Gate is that our fast-listing culture has been part of the company since the very beginning. Back in 2013, we became one of the first platforms in the world to list DOGE. That single decision brought a surge of users, and at one point, over 90% of DOGE's trading volume and more than half of its total supply were on our platform. While many dismissed it, we saw community potential. Looking back, I'm still proud of that call.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

Right now, we're focused on an industry shift that I believe will define the next generation of exchanges: the convergence of CEX and DEX models. Centralised exchanges bring efficiency and robust security; decentralised models bring transparency, innovation, and user empowerment.

Gate is uniquely positioned to offer both through its integrated Layer-2 and Web3 infrastructure, and our broader Web3 infrastructure, delivering fast, low-cost trading while maintaining transparency and compliance.

Compliance will continue to be one of the strongest competitive advantages. We invest heavily in global licensing, and our recent MiCA approval in Malta is a major milestone. Regulation, when done right, protects users and creates the foundation for sustainable industry growth.

We also see exchanges evolving into full Web3 ecosystems. That's why we're upgrading GT tokenomics, integrating Web3 products, and launching new services such as Gate Travel. The goal is to connect payments, trading, asset management, and on-chain applications into a unified user experience.

Ultimately, exchanges will become bridges to the on-chain economy. Innovation, compliance, and trust will determine who leads the next phase of adoption.

Looking ahead, our strategic priorities are clear:

Ecosystem Development: Continue expanding products and services to build a diverse, user-centric ecosystem.

Technological Innovation: Leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency, security, and overall trading experience.

Global Strategy: Advance compliant expansion worldwide and form meaningful partnerships across major markets.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

Reaching 45 million registered users is something I'm extremely proud of. Users choose Gate because they value security, transparency, and accessibility, and that trust is what drives our growth.

The rapid expansion of global crypto adoption and the emergence of diverse Web3 use cases have created demand for platforms that are both reliable and user-focused. Gate has grown by meeting that demand without compromising on safety or compliance.

We will continue strengthening our security systems, expanding into compliant markets, and offering products that meet the needs of both beginners and professional traders. Trust is built over time, and we are committed to earning it every day.

