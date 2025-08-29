Investment Limited Partnerships - Service Providers To An Investment Limited Partnership

The GP of an ILP is responsible for the management of the ILP. The GP has unlimited liability and is responsible for the debts and liabilities of the ILP.

The GP of an ILP may be a corporate entity, a natural person or a partnership. The GP can be based in any jurisdiction. The board of directors of a corporate GP based in Ireland must include at least two Irish resident directors and one independent director (which may be one of the Irish directors).

The GP is not regulated by the Central Bank but the directors of the GP are subject to the Central Bank's fitness and probity regime and must be approved by the Central Bank to perform a pre-approval controlled function. Information in respect of all directors (including personal details, qualifications and experience, other business interests, and any shareholdings held by them in the proposing entity) must be submitted to the Central Bank by the directors themselves via the Central Bank's portal. A change of the GP is subject to CBI approval.