He Drank Juice Containing Tramadol And Said He Did Not Know What Was In It

Key Takeaways

A positive drug test demonstrates the presence of a controlled substance in the body, but proving knowing consumption requires the court to fully investigate substantive defenses of mistake or lack of intent:

The defendant stated to the court he drank juice by mistake and the person who put tramadol in it supported his account.

The Court of Cassation held that the lower court needed to examine this defense before treating consumption as proof of knowing use.

held that the lower court needed to examine this defense before treating consumption as proof of knowing use. The conviction was quashed, but the court did not decide that the defendant’s account was true or acquit him.

A positive drug test can show that a substance entered someone’s body. It may not, by itself, show that the person knew what they were consuming. In this case, the defendant said he had unknowingly drunk another person’s juice containing tramadol, and the court had to consider what that explanation meant for the conviction.

Case Background and Court Findings

This case involved three defendants and several accusations concerning cannabis and tramadol. Two of the defendants were accused of participating in bringing a psychotropic substance into the country and consuming it. One maintained that he had not knowingly taken tramadol. His explanation was that he had mistakenly drunk juice belonging to the other defendant, who had put the medication in it. This was an actual defense raised before the Court of Appeal, and the other defendant supported the account during the same hearing.

The first-instance court convicted the two defendants involved in the juice incident. It imposed imprisonment and deportation and ordered confiscation and destruction of the psychotropic substance, applying the UAE Narcotics Law governing that case. The judgment treated the offences of participating in possession and consumption as connected. Both defendants appealed, but the Court of Appeal upheld the decision. They then challenged it before the Court of Cassation, where one relied on his defense that he had drunk the juice without knowing what it contained.

His explanation was specific. The juice was not his, the tramadol belonged to the other defendant, and he had consumed the drink by mistake. The other defendant told the court that he had placed the substance in the juice and used it for treatment under a medical prescription. These statements did not oblige the court to accept the explanation immediately. They did, however, identify a concrete account that could be investigated and that directly concerned whether the person who drank the juice knew he was consuming a psychotropic substance.

The challenge was not based on denying that the substance had entered his body. The defense sought to explain how it could have done so without a knowing decision to consume it. The court therefore needed to address his knowledge of the drink’s contents rather than rely only on physical consumption. If he had genuinely drunk the juice without knowing that it contained tramadol, that could negate the knowledge required for the offence alleged against him.

Analysis of Criminal Intent and Evidentiary Standards

The Court of Cassation confirmed that consumption alone was insufficient without proof that the person knew the nature of the substance being consumed. It described the defense as material: if true, it could change the outcome. The distinction was practical. A person who drinks juice knowing it contains a psychotropic substance is in a different position regarding criminal intent from someone who believes it is ordinary juice. The court had to determine which account the evidence established, rather than assume knowledge from consumption alone.

The other defendant’s support for the account was particularly relevant. This was not simply a suggestion that an unknown substance might have been consumed somewhere unspecified. The defendant identified whose juice it was and how the substance came to be in it, and the other person’s statements before the court supported that explanation. Those statements still had to be assessed against the remaining evidence. The defect identified by the Court of Cassation was that the conviction had been upheld without examining this defense and explaining why it was rejected.

The judgment also addressed when the defense had been raised. It could not properly be dismissed merely because it was presented before the court at a later stage, or labelled unconvincing simply because it had not been advanced earlier. The Court of Cassation explained that a defendant may raise material arguments before the trial court that assist in establishing the truth. This does not require acceptance of every new account. It requires a reasoned assessment of the account and its supporting evidence, rather than rejection based only on timing.

There was a separate issue concerning participation in bringing the tramadol into the country. The conviction relied on statements about an agreement to obtain the substance and a request to bring a cream container holding tablets. The Court of Cassation considered that the reasoning did not sufficiently establish for whose benefit the substance was being brought, or address the argument that one defendant was using it under a medical prescription. Its criticism therefore extended beyond consumption to the reasoning used to establish involvement in the connected offence, potentially preventing unwarranted imprisonment.

The Court of Cassation quashed the judgment in relation to the defendant who raised the argument. It extended that outcome to the other appellant because the facts were interconnected and proper administration of justice required it. That is the result established by the reported judgment. The court did not issue a final acquittal of the drug-use charge or finally decide that the account concerning the juice was true. It held that the conviction could not stand on the reasoning given, because a defense capable of negating knowledge had not been examined and the reasoning on participation was also deficient.

The case shows what makes a claim of lack of knowledge capable of serious examination. The defense concerned a particular drink, an identified substance and a specific other person, supported by statements made at the hearing. A general assertion that someone does not know how a substance entered their body does not provide the same detail. In a comparable case managed by a criminal defense practitioner, the relevant questions include what was consumed, who supplied it, what was said about its contents, who witnessed the events and what evidence actually supports that account.

It is also necessary to distinguish not knowing a product’s contents from not knowing the legal consequences of consuming them. The defendant was not saying that he knew he was taking tramadol but did not understand the law regulating it. He said that he did not know the juice contained tramadol at all. The evidential question concerned what he knew when he drank it. Information acquired after the accusation arose, or whether he had previously read the relevant legislation, did not answer that specific question.

Examining such a defense may lead to an acquittal if the required knowledge is not established. It may also lead to rejection if reliable evidence contradicts the account. The judgment did not predetermine that later assessment. It identified what had to be examined before a conviction could properly be sustained. The court needed to address the account of mistakenly drinking another person’s juice, consider that person’s supporting statement and explain how knowledge was nevertheless established if it intended to convict. Because that examination had not taken place, the conviction was quashed.

Conclusion

The ruling turned on an unanswered question: did the defendant know the juice contained tramadol when he drank it? The Court of Cassation required the lower court to examine his account and the evidence supporting it before upholding a conviction. It left the truth of that account for further assessment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can someone be charged if a drug appears in their test result?

Yes. A test result may form part of the evidence, but it does not necessarily settle how the substance entered the person’s body or what they knew at the time. Those questions depend on the facts and the offence charged.

2. What if someone unknowingly consumes a controlled substance?

They should give a clear account of what they consumed, where it came from and why they did not know it contained the substance. The court must assess that account against the available evidence; merely saying “I didn’t know” does not establish it.

3. Does another person’s prescription protect someone who consumed their medication?

A prescription issued to one person does not automatically authorize another person to take the medication. It may help to explain why the medication was present, while the other person’s knowledge and conduct remain separate questions.

4. What evidence could help explain an unexpected positive drug test?

Messages, witnesses, medical records, and the evidence identifying a particular food or drink may help to establish what happened. Their value depends on whether they reliably connect the account to the substance found and the time it was consumed.

5. Is a case over when a higher court quashes a conviction?

Not necessarily. Quashing means the challenged judgment cannot stand but the next step depends on the higher court’s order and the applicable procedure. It should not be described as an acquittal unless the court has actually acquitted the defendant.

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