Qatar Launches Companies House To Unify Company Registration And Licensing Across Economic Zones

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has established Companies House, a unified entity consolidating company registration and licensing across the country's major economic zones. This centralisation brings together functions previously handled separately by the QFC, QFZA, QSTP, and Media City Qatar, creating a single point of contact for incorporation, licensing, tax, immigration, and compliance matters.

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Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (“MoCI”) has launched “Dar Al Sharikat”, or “Companies House” in English, a new entity responsible for unifying company registration and licensing procedures across the country’s principal economic zones. The launch consolidates functions previously handled separately by several zone authorities and is intended to streamline market entry for investors operating, or planning to operate, in Qatar’s free zones and specialised economic zones.

Companies House will centralise the following functions across the Qatar Financial Centre (“QFC”), the Qatar Free Zones Authority (“QFZA”), the Qatar Science and Technology Park (“QSTP”), and Media City Qatar:

Company registration;

Licensing of business activities;

Maintenance of the public register for each of the above zones;

Provision of tax and immigration services to registered companies; and

Verification of compliance with labour standards and data protection requirements.

For companies and investors, this means there will be a single point of contact for incorporation and licensing matters that previously required engagement with each zone authority separately.

Governance

An Advisory Board has been established to oversee Companies House, chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry. Its members include the chief executives of Invest Qatar, the QFZA, and Media City Qatar, along with the CEO of the QFC and the President of the QSTP. There will also be a Chief Executive Officer of Companies House.

Significance

For businesses currently established in, or evaluating entry into, Qatar’s economic zones, the consolidation should provide:

Simplified and potentially faster registration and licensing timelines;

A more consistent compliance framework across zones that previously operated under separate procedures; and

A single interface for tax, immigration, labour, and data protection compliance matters tied to zone registration.

Specific details of the transitional arrangements for entities already registered with the QFC, QFZA, QSTP, and Media City Qatar have not yet been disclosed. Entities with existing operations in Qatar’s economic zones, or those considering establishment, should review current registration and licensing arrangements in light of this development.

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