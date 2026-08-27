Qatar Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Launches Regulatory Record Report Service

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (the “MoCI”) has launched a new digital Regulatory Record Report service (“Report”), enabling consumers and businesses to access general compliance...

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The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (the “MoCI”) has launched a new digital Regulatory Record Report service (“Report”), enabling consumers and businesses to access general compliance indicators relating to companies registered with the MoCI.

The service is intended to support more informed decision-making before consumers or businesses enter into contractual or other commercial arrangements. It forms part of the MoCI’s broader digital transformation programme and its ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight, promote transparency, and protect the rights of consumers, companies, and other market participants.

The Report provides key information relating to the relevant company, including:

Company name;

Commercial licence number;

Registered business activity; and

Licence status.

The Report may also include general compliance indicators, such as:

The number of complaints recorded against the company;

The number of violations recorded;

Instances of administrative closure;

The classification of complaints; and

The company’s complaint-response rate.

By providing this information through an official MoCI platform, the service is intended to reduce reliance on unofficial or unverified sources and improve confidence in the commercial environment. It may also assist consumers and businesses in conducting preliminary assessments of potential counterparties before entering into contractual relationships.

Consent and disclosure mechanisms

The service incorporates consent-based mechanisms governing the disclosure of a company’s information.

Under the first mechanism, a company may provide prior consent for its information to be disclosed. This consent is documented and archived in accordance with the procedures approved by the MoCI.

Under the second mechanism, where no prior consent exists, the MoCI will notify the company at the time a Report is requested. The Report is only released to the requesting party once the company’s approval has been obtained.

The consent requirements are intended to support transparency while maintaining safeguards for companies and protecting their statutory and legal rights.

How to request a Report

A Report may be requested through the MoCI’s website by following these steps:

Access the MoCI website; Select Digital Platform Services; Log in through the Tawtheeq system; Select Services; Navigate to Inquiries; and Select Compliance Record Report.

Practical implications for businesses

The launch of this service is likely to increase the importance of regulatory compliance indicators in commercial decision-making. Companies may wish to:

Monitor their complaint and violation records;

Ensure that complaints are addressed promptly and appropriately;

Maintain accurate internal records of regulatory correspondence and responses;

Review internal procedures for handling consumer complaints;

Confirm that authorised personnel are responsible for responding to requests for consent; and

Consider how the disclosure of compliance indicators may affect relationships with customers, suppliers, lenders, investors and other commercial counterparties.

Businesses should also ensure that any information provided to the MoCI, or maintained through the relevant digital systems, is accurate and up to date. Where a company believes that information recorded in a report is inaccurate, incomplete or misleading, it should consider engaging with the MoCI through the applicable channels to clarify or correct the relevant record.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.