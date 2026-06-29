Qatar Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Commences Phased Update Of Commercial Activity Classifications

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (“MoCI“) has commenced a phased update of the commercial activity classifications recorded for existing companies in Qatar. The initiative, which took effect on June 1, 2026, forms part of the MoCI’s efforts to align Qatar’s commercial registration framework with the Unified Economic Guide for the Classification of Economic Activities adopted across the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC“) member states.

According to the MoCI, the update is intended to standardise activity classifications, improve the quality and accuracy of economic data, enhance transparency within the business environment and facilitate administrative procedures. Importantly, the MoCI has confirmed that the exercise will not affect the nature of a company’s business activities or the validity of its commercial registration.

The reclassification exercise is being implemented in three stages throughout June 2026.

Phase One – Effective June 1, 2026

The first phase applies to companies whose existing registered activity corresponds directly to a single activity under the Unified Classification of Economic Activities. These registrations are considered straightforward one-to-one mappings and are being updated automatically by the MoCI.

Phase Two – Effective June 15, 2026

The second phase applies to companies whose existing registered activity corresponds to multiple activities under the unified classification framework. In these cases, the MoCI is updating registrations to provide a more precise categorisation of the underlying business activities.

Phase Three – Effective June 30, 2026

The third phase will address companies that maintain mixed commercial and industrial activities. These registrations will be updated and aligned with the GCC Unified Classification framework in accordance with the MoCI’s approved methodology.

The MoCI has stated that the update process will occur automatically and that business owners are not required to submit applications, amend registrations or take any other action. The MoCI has further clarified that the reclassification exercise will not alter the scope or nature of authorised activities and will not affect the validity of existing commercial registrations.

Although no action is presently required, businesses may wish to review their updated commercial activity classifications once the relevant phase has been completed. This may be particularly important where commercial activity descriptions or codes are referenced in licences, regulatory filings, contractual arrangements or internal compliance documentation. Such a review may assist companies in understanding how their activities have been aligned under the new classification framework and whether any consequential administrative updates are desirable.

This update is expected to contribute to a more transparent and streamlined business environment while supporting regulatory oversight, economic planning and future digitalisation initiatives across the commercial registration system.