Legal Presence In Belarus: 2025 Updates

Alert: Close your RO until May 18, 2025

We remind you that due to the new edition of the Civil Code of the Republic of Belarus foreign companies carrying business activities in Belarus need to close representative offices (RO) until May 18, 2025, and continue their business activities in one of the following forms:

Opening a branch of a foreign organization;

Opening a subsidiary company.

In addition, the alternative option is the purchase of shares in acting legal entities.

If the representative office does not carry out business activities, it may continue to operate.

Dmitry Viltovsky, Managing partner, Head of "Corporate law and M&A"

Violetta Liudchyk, Associate, Co-head of "Corporate law and M&A" GRATA International Belarus have prepared a brochure for you that will help you choose the right option for doing business in Belarus.

Read the brochure:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.