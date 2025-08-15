The Power Of Pro Bono (Video)

Our teams work with nonprofit, business, and educational partners to contribute in a pro bono capacity to projects that align with our core values and responsible business strategy. Across the firm, leadership motivates our consultants to volunteer their skills for projects that not only create a meaningful impact for organizations but also help them develop professionally.

Soles4Souls' mission is to transform unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunities for those in need. By collecting and distributing used shoes, Soles4Souls helps people in developing countries start and grow businesses, creating a sustainable path out of poverty through the 4Opportunity program.

Their newest program, 4EveryKid, partners with U.S. school districts and leading brands to provide new athletic shoes to children experiencing homelessness, removing barriers to educational and extracurricular activities. Currently, the program benefits 250,000 children per year and aims to serve over 1 million children by 2030.

Inspired by their goal, our team of supply chain and industry experts, led by Bryan Eshelman and Steve Scales, dedicated five weeks of consultancy services to conduct a holistic review of their US distribution network. Together with Soles4Souls, we identified opportunities to improve efficiency in their operations and recommended a future-state network strategy to accelerate their growth and scale the 4EveryKid program.

But our involvement didn't stop there — AlixPartners U.S. employees also donated over 1,000 shoes to the 4Opportunity program, helping to reduce waste and preserve our planet.

To learn more about the impact of our joint initiative, hear from Soles4Souls CEO, Buddy Teaster, COO, Mike Shirey and our team on the collaboration.

