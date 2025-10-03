Leadership on a tightrope, part two.

Today, much of the world seems locked in a dangerous zero-sum trap—a belief that one party's gain must come at another's expense. This mindset fuels not only trade wars and geopolitical rivalry but also business practices that prioritize competition over collaboration. Yet, history shows that progress and prosperity flourish in environments defined by cooperation and inclusion. The post-Cold War era transformed former adversaries into trading partners, accelerating innovation, productivity, and welfare well beyond what any nation could achieve alone.

Current trends, detailed in the AlixPartners Disruption Index, show a worrying resurgence of scarcity thinking. CEOs are being forced to pivot supply chains due to global tensions; expectations for positive growth have dropped; immigration anxiety is rising even as the working-age population shrinks worldwide.

This zero-sum mindset isn't just a governmental issue. In the business world, it can lead to static competition, price wars, and resistance to collaboration—often resulting in missed opportunities and stifled innovation. Companies like Apple have prospered by cultivating ecosystems that grow the pie, while others, locked in zero-sum logic, have faltered.

While many of the most exceptional business leaders are indeed ruthless competitors, their true legacy lies in growing the pie through innovation and market creation—not merely outperforming rivals. Netflix's Reed Hastings, for example, transformed the entertainment industry by envisioning a digital future for media consumption. This was not just about capturing market share, but about creating a new way for audiences to access, enjoy, and discover entertainment.

True leadership requires seeing beyond artificial limits. An abundance mindset recognizes that with creativity and partnership, resources and opportunities can expand. It reframes problems—regulatory challenges, technological disruption, inclusion efforts—not as win/lose battles, but as chances for mutual gain. Harnessing AI to augment human capability, building perse teams, and forging strategic alliances are examples of abundance thinking in action.

Zero-sum thinking narrows possibilities and sows pision. By moving toward abundance, we enable shared progress—more resilient companies, communities, and economies. The path forward lies in building trust, seeking synergies, and refusing to be blinded by the false certainty of scarcity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.