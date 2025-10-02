Fundraising Regulator Issues New Code Of Fundraising Practice

After a two-year review of the existing code, the Fundraising Regulator has issued a revised Code of Fundraising Practice which applies from 1 November 2025. The code applies to fundraising activity for charitable and philanthropic purposes in the UK. The new code is the result of a three-stage consultation process, involving sector and public consultations.

It transitions towards a simplified, principles-based approach, ensuring that all fundraising is legal, open, honest and respectful. The revised code seeks to reflect modern fundraising practices and introduces new guidance on practices like online gaming and fundraising.

While there are no changes to underlying fundraising law, the new code includes additional provisions that strengthen protections for fundraisers themselves. Fundraising organisations now need to take 'reasonable steps' to protect fundraisers from harm and harassment while fundraising and ensure they feel supported in raising concerns. The exact changes are detailed in a table here.

The Fundraising Regulator has also published a set of support guides in relation to fundraising, covering three key areas of due diligence, documenting fundraising decisions and monitoring fundraising partnerships.

