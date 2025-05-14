Fundraising Regulator Publishes A New Code Of Fundraising Practice

The Code of Fundraising Practice sets out standards applicable to fundraising carried out by all charitable institutions and third-party fundraisers in the UK, including registered charities, exempt charities, fundraising organisations employed by charities and online fundraising platforms.

Following a three-year consultation period, a new Code of Fundraising Practice has been published. The new code is shorter and less prescriptive, providing a broader principle-based approach which the Fundraising Regulator says is "better suited to modern fundraising".

In summary, the updated Code requires that:

Charities should "take reasonable steps to protect fundraisers from harm and harassment while fundraising". This includes having a process in place for fundraisers to report issues and taking reasonable steps to deal with such reports.

Donors must be able to see clear and accurate information in relation to unstaffed collections - including the name of the charity, its charity registration number and contact details. If organised by a third party, the information must cover how fundraising partners will be paid.

Online fundraising platforms must adequately respond to reasonable requests from charities.

Charities and fundraising partners must "respond constructively and within an appropriate time to any enquiries" received from the Fundraising Regulator or the Scottish Fundraising Adjudication Panel relating to adherence with the Code.

Some elements of the previous edition of the Code have been removed or replaced with broader directions, for example:

The revised Code states that fundraisers should not be paid "excessive amounts". The new Code asks charities to "give appropriate consideration" to the approach chosen for paying fundraisers and whether this fits the values of that charitable institution.

The revised Code specifically prohibits drug taking, lewd or aggressive behaviour, smoking, or drinking alcohol whilst wearing charity-branded clothing. The new guidance instead says that fundraisers must not "upset or cause anxiety to potential donors" or behave in a way that is "dishonest or manipulative or tries to make potential donors feel guilty; or could damage the reputation of the charitable institution or fundraising in general".

Charities should review the new Code and accompanying resources and update their internal procedures before it comes into force on 1 November 2025.

This piece was co-authored by Rebecca Willis, a trainee solicitor at the time of writing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.