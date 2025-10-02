Do You Know Your Strengths? Most CEOs Do Not.

A new Leadership on a tightrope series, part one.

After decades advising CEOs through high-stakes situations, one striking pattern stands out: Few CEOs knew that they would be in the captain's seat. Most landed the role by accident—through circumstance, opportunity, or momentum.

Someone—be it a board, a founder, or a predecessor—saw strengths in them that they may not have fully acknowledged in themselves. Yet, once in the top job, many CEOs focus on fixing weaknesses rather than building on what makes them unique. Imposter syndrome is real.

In contrast, the most effective leaders I have encountered share one quality: They know and lead from their strengths. Rather than trying to become someone they are not, they assemble teams to balance their blind spots, creating a collective capability that exceeds any individual's.

Uncovering one's true strengths is not easy. Many leaders have flawed views of themselves—believing they thrive amid disruption yet falter in ambiguity, claiming to be strategic while struggling to prioritize. True self-awareness is rare, but without it, leadership becomes reactive instead of intentional.

Great leadership is not about perfection, but clarity: clarity about your own strengths, where you need support, and how to cultivate an environment where others excel.

Do you truly know your strengths? Are you building around them? Do you have the courage to let others fill your gaps?

In turbulent times, the most successful leaders aren't the most well-rounded—they are the ones who know exactly where they shine and create space for others to shine as well.

As you may know, this year, I transitioned from CEO at AlixPartners to Executive Chairman, marking the end of more than a two-decade run in the chief executive seat, almost half of which has been at AlixPartners. As a result, leadership and the qualities that I have observed as to what sets the best leaders apart have been on my mind. In this newest "Leadership on a tightrope" series, I thought I would share my thoughts on the strengths I have observed and most admired in business leaders over that period.

I welcome your feedback and thoughts: What impactful strengths have you seen in leaders over your career?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.