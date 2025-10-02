Guidance from Fundraising Regulator on handling cashless donations
The Fundraising Regulator has also published extensive guidance on handling cashless donations made to third-party fundraisers, charities, charitable institutions and/or their trustees. The guidance covers processing and accepting credit and debit card donations, direct debit, text donations and cryptocurrency donations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.