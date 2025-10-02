ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Guidance From Fundraising Regulator On Handling Cashless Donations

Guidance from Fundraising Regulator on handling cashless donations
Guidance from Fundraising Regulator on handling cashless donations

The Fundraising Regulator has also published extensive  guidance on handling cashless donations made to third-party fundraisers, charities, charitable institutions and/or their trustees. The guidance covers processing and accepting credit and debit card donations, direct debit, text donations and cryptocurrency donations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

