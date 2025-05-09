Representative Offices And Branches Of Foreign Organizations In Belarus: How To Operate In A New Legal Landscape

On November 19, 2024 the new edition of the Civil Code of the Republic of Belarus came into force.
The new edition has set the possibility to open branches of foreign organisations (which was not possible before and was anticipated by the foreign business) and set the deadline for terminating representative offices which are registered as a permanent establishments.
Until May 18, 2025, foreign companies carrying business activities in Belarus need to close representative offices and continue their business activities in one of the following options:
(i) Opening a branch of a foreign organization;
(ii) Opening a subsidiary company.
In addition, the alternative option is to purchase shares in acting legal entities.
❗️If the representative office does not carry out business activities, it may continue to operate.
Of course, new possibility entails new regulation, so the Resolution of the Council of Ministers dated November 16, 2024 No 846 was adopted following these changes and approving the Regulations on the procedure for opening and terminating activities of representative offices of foreign organizations and branches of foreign organisations in the territory of Belarus (hereinafter – Regulations).
In this material we will highlight the main points on how to determine which option of carrying out business in Belarus is more suitable for you and what is the new order for setting up a brunch or a representative office.
What to choose for doing business in Belarus?
|Form of presence
|Advantages
|Disadvantages
|Branch of a foreign organization
|
|
|Representative office of foreign organisation
|
|
|Subsidiary company
|
|
What is the procedure to establish a Representative office or a Branch in Belarus?
The opening of a branch or representative office is carried out on the basis of their inclusion in the register of representative offices of foreign organizations and branches of foreign organizations.
Upon receiving the application for the establishing the registration body (region executive committees, Minsk city region committee, administration of the Great Stone Industrial Park) will request an information from the prosecutor's office, state security agencies to assess the possibility of such opening. The establishing may be rejected if it contradicts the interests of national security in any way.
Registration authorities will also ask for an approval to open a representative office or branch from interested authorities and will request information on the unfulfilled obligations of a foreign organization will also be requested from the customs authorities, the social fund, Belgosstrakh. If a foreign organization has outstanding custom duties, it will be refused to open a representative office or a branch.
The list of interested authorities will be determined by the registration bodies independently, depending on the types of economic activity and the purposes of opening a branch or representative office.
If all the interested authorities give their positive feedback, the registration authority proceed with the registration. The whole process takes around 1-2 months.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.