Beyond Profits: Crafting Sustainable Futures Through ESG-Driven M&A

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the pursuit of profit is no longer the sole driver of corporate strategies. Increasingly, enterprising companies are navigating uncharted territory by embracing Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") principles into their decision-making processes.

The modern business ethos recognizes the profound influence of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and effective governance structures. ESG factors, once regarded as ancillary to the core business agenda, have now emerged as pivotal determinants of long-term success. From mitigating environmental risks to fostering inclusivity within the workforce and refining board governance, the integration of ESG factors has proven instrumental in safeguarding a company's reputation, as well as unlocking new avenues for growth. As regulators tighten their grip on sustainability disclosures and stakeholder expectations continue to evolve, the legal community is right at the center of these shifts.

ESG factors have no doubt become material in merger and acquisition ("M&A") and in the following sections, we will delve into the evolution of ESG concerns and practices in M&As as well as explore the legal implications for future trends and best practices in Türkiye.

1. The Evolution of ESG in Türkiye

The evolution of ESG in M&As has been significantly accelerated by regulatory changes and increasing stakeholder expectations. Regulatory bodies worldwide have begun to mandate more comprehensive sustainability disclosures, forcing companies to enhance their ESG compliance and due diligence efforts. Simultaneously, stakeholders, including investors and consumers, have grown more discerning, actively seeking out businesses that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

In the present phase, ESG integration in M&A is no longer a niche consideration but a fundamental element of deal evaluation and execution in sectors where such considerations are especially material. Companies that excel in ESG performance find it easier to attract investment, secure partnerships, and maintain long-term growth.

In recent years, the M&A landscape has seen ESG considerations firmly establish themselves as a central element of transactional practice worldwide. In the United States, ESG integration in M&A has been shaped by market-driven dynamics, heightened shareholder engagement, and regulatory initiatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the implementation of which remains stayed pending litigation. Dispute risks tied to climate change, diversity, and social responsibility have further positioned ESG compliance as a tool for risk mitigation and value preservation. In the European Union, the approach has been largely shaped by legislative measures. The EU Taxonomy, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive have transformed ESG from voluntary reporting into binding obligations, establishing the EU as a global benchmark with significant extraterritorial influence.

Türkiye, as an emerging market, has also taken significant strides toward embracing ESG principles especially through regulations in terms of sustainability and corporate governance. Early engagement with ESG was largely confined to corporate social responsibility initiatives and soft-law practices. A turning point came with the ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2021, anchoring Türkiye's commitment to global climate efforts. Subsequently, the Capital Markets Board introduced the Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework on a "comply-or-explain" basis, and Borsa Istanbul launched sustainability and corporate governance indices, supported by the release of its Sustainability Guide. While the Green Deal Action Plan was adopted in 2021, momentum further accelerated from 2023 onward with concrete regulatory steps such as the issuance of Türkiye's first green bond, the Capital Markets Board's Guidelines on Green and Sustainability-Linked Debt Instruments. In 2024, the adoption of Türkiye Sustainability Reporting Standards, aligned with ISSB models, marked a decisive step toward standardized disclosure. These developments have transformed ESG into a material component of corporate valuation, due diligence, and M&A practice, while reinforcing Türkiye's commitment to alignment with international sustainability standards.

2. ESG Considerations in M&A Deals

The integration of ESG principles into M&A has now become a fundamental factor globally, shaping the way companies approach strategic transactions in many aspects of an M&A deal. When discussing ESG in M&A deals, key areas of discussion include:

a. Environmental matters

First and foremost, environmental due diligence has become one of the critical aspects of M&A transactions. While environmental impact assessment, environmental permits compliance, waste management, pollution, and other regulatory compliance issues were already a part of M&A due diligence, companies' awareness is on the rise for detection of the potential risks and liabilities associated with environmental factors. These include a more thorough approach and review as to pollution, resource depletion, and climate change issues and identifying these risks early in the M&A process becomes increasingly essential for diligent decision-making.

Moreover, the integration of environmentally sustainable practices has become a strategic priority. Companies that excel in reducing their carbon footprint and implementing sustainable resource management not only mitigate risks but also position themselves as industry leaders which leads to experiencing higher valuations.

b. Social matters

Acquiring companies must assess the cultural fit and workplace practices of potential targets. Beyond the balance sheets, social factors including labour compliance and health and safety are playing a fundamental role in M&A deals as well. On the due diligence perspective, a detailed review of labour practices was always a part of the scope, however, workforce diversity and human rights have moved to the forefront of considerations. Moreover, community engagement and stakeholder relations have gained prominence, as companies recognize the importance of maintaining positive relationships with the communities they serve. In short, a more humanistic and equitable approach to employment and business relations has come to prevail over the mere legality of conduct.

c. Governance matters

Last but not least, the governance considerations have long been a cornerstone of M&A transactions, but their importance has been amplified in the context of ESG. Effective corporate governance, including executive rights, shareholder rights, board composition and independence, is seen as a safeguard against ethical lapses and a driver of sustainable growth. Transparency and accountability are paramount, not only in deal negotiations but also in post-merger monitoring and reporting.

3. Legal Implications and Challenges

As the integration of ESG considerations becomes increasingly central in M&A, legal practitioners are confronted with a spectrum of nuanced implications and challenges. These legal dimensions require careful navigation to ensure that ESG objectives align with legal compliance and risk mitigation in the M&A landscape. Legal practitioners are tasked with proactively advising clients on risk mitigation strategies and crisis management in the event of ESG-related sanctions and disputes.

One of the foremost challenges involves keeping pace with the evolving legal frameworks surrounding ESG. Regulatory requirements pertaining to ESG disclosure and compliance can vary significantly across jurisdictions and industries. Another key facet involves managing ESG risks, which necessitates thorough due diligence. Scrutinizing contracts, permits, and compliance histories to identify and assess potential environmental, social, and governance risks within target companies is a vital duty.

In drafting M&A agreements as well, ESG integration bears paramount importance. Legal practitioners add contractual clauses addressing environmental indemnities, social responsibility commitments, and governance changes. It is essential to protect the interests of parties involved by also ensuring these clauses are well-defined and enforceable.

As another crucial aspect, stakeholder engagement which encompasses shareholders, employees, and the wider community, necessitates a delicate balance of interests to maintain ESG commitments and ensure the acceptance of the transaction.

4. Future Trends and Best Practices

In the realm of ESG-driven M&A, it is imperative for both legal professionals and companies to anticipate upcoming trends and embrace best practices.

One noticeable shift is the evolving focus on ESG impact assessment, moving beyond mere declarations to measuring and transparently reporting real-world outcomes. Companies that can quantifiably showcase their dedication to sustainability objectives will gain a distinct competitive edge. Additionally, given the rising awareness of supply chain disruptions, ESG diligence will encompass the evaluation of supply chain resilience and sustainability. Companies must proactively address potential risks within their global supply networks.

To achieve the most effective ESG integration, it is pivotal to instil these considerations at the board level. Simultaneously, ensuring data quality and transparency is non-negotiable. A hallmark of exemplary ESG performers is their commitment to engaging with stakeholders beyond what is mandated by regulations. Companies should actively seek input from stakeholders and incorporate their valuable perspectives into their ESG strategies.

5. Conclusion

The integration of ESG principles into M&A transactions has evolved from being peripheral to becoming a pivotal determinant of long-term success in today's business landscape, marks a profound shift in corporate strategies. This transformation, driven by regulatory changes and increasing stakeholder expectations, has not only impacted how companies approach M&A but has also presented legal practitioners with nuanced challenges.

As we move forward, the results of and shift towards quantifiable ESG impact assessment, supply chain resilience, and board-level commitment will become observable and attain concrete form, all while maintaining transparency and active stakeholder engagement. This shift signifies a commitment to a more sustainable, responsible, and prosperous future that goes beyond traditional profit-centric approaches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.