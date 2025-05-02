Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised CGC Genomics Consults AG In Its Pre-Seed Financing Round

We are very happy to announce that a team led by Umberto Milano (Partner, VC/M&A) and further including Karim Maizar (Partner, VC/M&A), Simon Gluch (Associate, VC/M&A) and Lisa Schmid (Paralegal), has successfully advised Basel-based CGC Genomics Consults AG on all legal aspects of their Pre-Seed Financing Round.

The transaction was led by top-tier impact and HealthTech investors including Heal Capital, Becker Ventures, Springboard Health Angels, Superangels, and better ventures. As part thereof, CGC Genomics Consults AG secured approximately EUR 1.7 million.

With the closing of this Pre-Seed Round, CGC Genomics Consults AG aims to finalize its clinical validation, prepare for market entry and roll out its GenAI platform Qnomx internationally to innovate the interpretation of cancer genome data.

We are humbled by the feedback given to us by CGC Genomics Consults AG: "Big thanks to Karim, Umberto, Simon, and Lisa - it was a real pleasure working together. The combination of deep experience, super quick turnaround, and always being available for constructive, actionable feedback made a huge difference for us. Based on the positive experience, we decided to continue working with Kellerhals Carrard as our outside counsel."

We congratulate the company and the whole team on this significant milestone and are looking forward to the next successful and exciting steps ahead.

