Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advises Tutornow On The Acquisition Of Swiss Edtech Company Hdemia

Kellerhals Carrard is pleased to have advised Tutornow, an Italian edtech startup specializing in digital learning solutions, on its acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Hdemia, a Swiss company recognized for its innovative B2B language training services.

This strategic acquisition follows Tutornow's recent investment round and marks a key step in its European expansion plan. By integrating Hdemia's specialized corporate training expertise and established client base, Tutornow strengthens its presence in the Swiss market and enhances its AI-powered platform with high-value, personalized professional development programs.

We congratulate the Tutornow team, and all parties involved on the successful closing of this transaction!

The Kellerhals Carrard team was led by Umberto Milano (Partner, VC/M&A).

