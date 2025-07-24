Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised Maestrani On Acquisition Of Belgian Chocolate Manufacturer Delafaille

Maestrani Schweizer Schokoladen AG, one of Switzerland's oldest chocolate manufacturers, has acquired Delafaille, an internationally oriented family business specialising in the production of Belgian truffles and pralines. The acquisition also includes the Czech subsidiary Ostrapack, a center of excellence for co-packing services.

The transaction enables Maestrani to strategically diversify its product portfolio with Belgian praline and truffle specialties, while also strengthening its global presence in the premium chocolate sector.

Kellerhals Carrard acted as lead counsel to Maestrani on this transaction. The team consisted of Marc Hanslin (Lead) and Kim Lindner (both Corporate/M&A). Van Bael & Bellis (lead: Michel Bonne and Hannelore Matthys) advised Maestrani on all matters relating to Belgian law. bpv Braun Partners (lead: Arthur Braun) advised Maestrani on all matters relating to Czech law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.