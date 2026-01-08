Environmental, Social & Governance Law Switzerland 2026

We are a leading Swiss business law firm with offices in Zurich, Geneva and Singapore, and take care of all our clients’ needs – transactions, advisory, disputes around the world. At Schellenberg Wittmer, we strive to meet your needs by providing commercially focused, dedicated legal advice of the highest quality.

1. Setting the Scene – Sources and Overview

1.1 What are the main substantive ESG-related regulations and who is driving the regulatory agenda in your jurisdiction?

Swiss companies and investors are navigating a rapidly evolving ESG regulatory landscape. In the recent past, non-financial reporting duties for large public interest companies, as well as due diligence and reporting obligations for companies potentially handling conflict minerals or metals or that are exposed to child labour risks, have become the cornerstone of the ESG framework in Switzerland. Yet, in January 2025, a new “Responsible Business Initiative” was launched. The initiative calls for even stricter due diligence and compliance with international human rights and environmental standards, greenhouse gas reduction, and the creation of an independent supervisory authority capable of sanctioning companies, including by means of turnover-based fines. In September 2025, the Swiss Federal Council intimated that it would propose a counterproposal in early 2026, cementing its central role in steering the agenda, setting strategic priorities, coordinating consultations, and aligning Swiss regulations with international standards, in particular European leading initiatives. In parallel, the financial sector continues to be a catalyst for ESG trends in Switzerland, whether through the Swiss regulator – the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”) – or through private associations, such as the Swiss Bankers Association (“SBA”), the Asset Management Association Switzerland (“AMAS”), and the Swiss Insurance Association (“SIA”), which have developed industry standards, for instance addressing transparency and greenwashing.

To date, the main substantive ESG-related regulations can be regrouped around three key themes: (i) environment/climate change; (ii) corporate responsibility; and (iii) corporate governance.

Environment/climate change

The Climate and Innovation Act and the Climate Protection Ordinance : In June 2023, the Swiss people approved the Federal Act on Climate Protection Targets, Innovation and the Strengthening of Energy Security (the “Climate and Innovation Act”). The Climate and Innovation Act anchors a legally binding goal for Switzerland to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 by gradually reducing the importation of fossil fuels and promoting domestically produced renewable energy. The act further prescribes that all companies are required to reduce their emissions to “net zero” by 2050 at the latest. The Climate and Innovation Act uses a “carrot-but-no-stick approach”. It does not institute taxes or compulsory action; financial support will instead be allocated over 10 years to support programmes aimed at reducing CO 2 emissions and electricity consumption, totalling CHF 3.2 billion (US$ 3.2 billion). As part of this budget, a maximum of CHF 200 million per year will be made available over 10 years for companies to adopt innovative technologies, such as carbon capture. The Swiss financial sector is also expected to contribute to the energy transition. In this respect, the Climate and Innovation Act contemplates that the Swiss government may enter into industry-specific agreements with the financial sector in an effort to make finance flows consistent with climate objectives. Both the Climate and Innovation Act and its implementing Ordinance entered into force on 1 January 2025.

: In June 2023, the Swiss people approved the Federal Act on Climate Protection Targets, Innovation and the Strengthening of Energy Security (the “Climate and Innovation Act”). The Climate and Innovation Act anchors a legally binding goal for Switzerland to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 by gradually reducing the importation of fossil fuels and promoting domestically produced renewable energy. The act further prescribes that all companies are required to reduce their emissions to “net zero” by 2050 at the latest. The Climate and Innovation Act uses a “carrot-but-no-stick approach”. It does not institute taxes or compulsory action; financial support will instead be allocated over 10 years to support programmes aimed at reducing CO emissions and electricity consumption, totalling CHF 3.2 billion (US$ 3.2 billion). As part of this budget, a maximum of CHF 200 million per year will be made available over 10 years for companies to adopt innovative technologies, such as carbon capture. The Swiss financial sector is also expected to contribute to the energy transition. In this respect, the Climate and Innovation Act contemplates that the Swiss government may enter into industry-specific agreements with the financial sector in an effort to make finance flows consistent with climate objectives. Both the Climate and Innovation Act and its implementing Ordinance entered into force on 1 January 2025. The revised CO 2 Act and the CO 2 Ordinance : Switzerland ratified the Paris Accord on climate change in October 2017. In the wake of the ratification, the Swiss Parliament overhauled the Swiss Act on greenhouse gas (“Swiss CO 2 Act”) to align with the Paris Accord in September 2020, but the Parliament-approved act was turned down by the Swiss people in June 2021. In September 2022, the Swiss government mooted an updated bill intended to reduce CO 2 emissions by half by 2030. In March 2024, the Swiss Parliament approved the updated bill, which focuses on incentives and innovation rather than on prohibitive measures (e.g., raising existing or introducing new taxes). The revised CO 2 Act and its Ordinance came into force on 1 January 2025. As part of the revision of the CO 2 Act, the FINMA is required to assess climate-related financial risks for supervised companies. Furthermore, the Swiss National Bank is required to assess climate-related financial risks for the stability of the financial system and, where appropriate, produce a report setting out its assessment. The CO 2 Ordinance defines sector-specific emission reduction targets through 2030. The Swiss Parliament also adopted a new provision under the Swiss Federal Act on Unfair Competition (“UCA”), which specifically addresses greenwashing/green claims. That provision entered into force on 1 January 2025. More specifically, pursuant to the new Article 3 para 1 lit. x UCA, a company is deemed to be acting unfairly if it makes statements regarding the climate impact caused by itself, or its goods, works or services, without being able to substantiate these claims with objective and verifiable evidence. A violation of this provision can result in both civil and criminal consequences.

: Switzerland ratified the Paris Accord on climate change in October 2017. In the wake of the ratification, the Swiss Parliament overhauled the Swiss Act on greenhouse gas (“Swiss CO Act”) to align with the Paris Accord in September 2020, but the Parliament-approved act was turned down by the Swiss people in June 2021. In September 2022, the Swiss government mooted an updated bill intended to reduce CO emissions by half by 2030. In March 2024, the Swiss Parliament approved the updated bill, which focuses on incentives and innovation rather than on prohibitive measures (e.g., raising existing or introducing new taxes). The revised CO Act and its Ordinance came into force on 1 January 2025. As part of the revision of the CO Act, the FINMA is required to assess climate-related financial risks for supervised companies. Furthermore, the Swiss National Bank is required to assess climate-related financial risks for the stability of the financial system and, where appropriate, produce a report setting out its assessment. The CO Ordinance defines sector-specific emission reduction targets through 2030. The Swiss Parliament also adopted a new provision under the Swiss Federal Act on Unfair Competition (“UCA”), which specifically addresses greenwashing/green claims. That provision entered into force on 1 January 2025. More specifically, pursuant to the new Article 3 para 1 lit. x UCA, a company is deemed to be acting unfairly if it makes statements regarding the climate impact caused by itself, or its goods, works or services, without being able to substantiate these claims with objective and verifiable evidence. A violation of this provision can result in both civil and criminal consequences. Federal Act on the Protection of the Environment : On 1 January 2025, Switzerland enacted amendments to the Environmental Protection Act (“EPA”) aimed at strengthening the circular economy and reducing environmental pollution. The revised law mandates the reuse or recycling of waste when it is technically feasible, economically viable, and more environmentally beneficial than alternative disposal methods or the production of new products. The Federal Council is empowered to set requirements regarding product lifespan, repairability, recyclability, environmental impact, and the introduction of a repair index. Additionally, manufacturers, importers, and foreign online retailers must pay a prepaid disposal fee for products that can be recovered.

: On 1 January 2025, Switzerland enacted amendments to the Environmental Protection Act (“EPA”) aimed at strengthening the circular economy and reducing environmental pollution. The revised law mandates the reuse or recycling of waste when it is technically feasible, economically viable, and more environmentally beneficial than alternative disposal methods or the production of new products. The Federal Council is empowered to set requirements regarding product lifespan, repairability, recyclability, environmental impact, and the introduction of a repair index. Additionally, manufacturers, importers, and foreign online retailers must pay a prepaid disposal fee for products that can be recovered. Swiss Climate Scores : In June 2022, the Swiss government launched the Swiss Climate Scores (“SCS”), a set of standardised scoring methodologies to assess: (i) greenhouse gas emissions; (ii) exposure to fossil fuel activities; (iii) verified commitments to net zero; (iv) management to net zero; and (v) credible climate stewardship across a portfolio of investments, with a view to providing investors with reliable and comparable information on the level of climate compatibility of their investments. In December 2023, the Swiss government published an amended version of the SCS in order to facilitate their implementation by the industry and increase their usefulness for investors. While the application of the SCS remains voluntary for financial institutions, the changes rolled out in December 2023 had to be implemented by 1 January 2025.

: In June 2022, the Swiss government launched the Swiss Climate Scores (“SCS”), a set of standardised scoring methodologies to assess: (i) greenhouse gas emissions; (ii) exposure to fossil fuel activities; (iii) verified commitments to net zero; (iv) management to net zero; and (v) credible climate stewardship across a portfolio of investments, with a view to providing investors with reliable and comparable information on the level of climate compatibility of their investments. In December 2023, the Swiss government published an amended version of the SCS in order to facilitate their implementation by the industry and increase their usefulness for investors. While the application of the SCS remains voluntary for financial institutions, the changes rolled out in December 2023 had to be implemented by 1 January 2025. Climate change and prudential supervision : The Swiss prudential regulator, the FINMA, monitors the climate-related financial risks to which regulated financial institutions are exposed as part of its supervisory power. Under the Swiss Federal Act on Banks and Savings Banks, regulated financial institutions are required to identify, assess and adequately deal with risks, including significant climate-related financial risks and, where necessary, to develop instruments and processes to address these risks. This regime is further detailed in question 1.2 below.

: The Swiss prudential regulator, the FINMA, monitors the climate-related financial risks to which regulated financial institutions are exposed as part of its supervisory power. Under the Swiss Federal Act on Banks and Savings Banks, regulated financial institutions are required to identify, assess and adequately deal with risks, including significant climate-related financial risks and, where necessary, to develop instruments and processes to address these risks. This regime is further detailed in question 1.2 below. Consumer “Point of Sale” protection : On the basis of the Swiss Financial Services Act and the Swiss Code of Obligations governing advisory and asset management contracts, assets managers are duty-bound to inform their clients about financial risks, conduct a suitability analysis and manage the assets of their clients with due care. Such duties encompass an obligation to explain climate-related risks to clients (the scope of that obligation depends on the sophistication of the client) and to consider climate-related risks in the investment-making process, with potential liability exposure in case of negligent management.

: On the basis of the Swiss Financial Services Act and the Swiss Code of Obligations governing advisory and asset management contracts, assets managers are duty-bound to inform their clients about financial risks, conduct a suitability analysis and manage the assets of their clients with due care. Such duties encompass an obligation to explain climate-related risks to clients (the scope of that obligation depends on the sophistication of the client) and to consider climate-related risks in the investment-making process, with potential liability exposure in case of negligent management. FINMA Guidance on Greenwashing : In November 2021, the FINMA issued Guidance 05/2021 for collective investment schemes in which it indicated that it would closely review information provided to investors on advertised sustainability features when approving and supervising collective investment schemes – listing a range of practices it would deem to be deceptive – and the suitability of the organisational structure for managing sustainability-related funds and combat greenwashing. In June 2024, the Federal Council acknowledged the progress made by the Swiss financial sector in addressing greenwashing on the basis of new compacts of measures introduced by the three main financial associations (i.e., the SBA, the AMAS and the SIA). These industry standards have been deemed to align with the Federal Council's stance on greenwashing, although they leave a number of questions unresolved. For example, they do not address the question of whether they can be met by way of substitute compliance with EU law. They also do not speak to the recognised reference framework for sustainability targets and enforceability. Currently, the Federal Council has no plans for governmental regulation but will reassess the situation, particularly in light of the amended EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (“EU SFDR”) by the end of 2027.

: In November 2021, the FINMA issued Guidance 05/2021 for collective investment schemes in which it indicated that it would closely review information provided to investors on advertised sustainability features when approving and supervising collective investment schemes – listing a range of practices it would deem to be deceptive – and the suitability of the organisational structure for managing sustainability-related funds and combat greenwashing. In June 2024, the Federal Council acknowledged the progress made by the Swiss financial sector in addressing greenwashing on the basis of new compacts of measures introduced by the three main financial associations (i.e., the SBA, the AMAS and the SIA). These industry standards have been deemed to align with the Federal Council's stance on greenwashing, although they leave a number of questions unresolved. For example, they do not address the question of whether they can be met by way of substitute compliance with EU law. They also do not speak to the recognised reference framework for sustainability targets and enforceability. Currently, the Federal Council has no plans for governmental regulation but will reassess the situation, particularly in light of the amended EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (“EU SFDR”) by the end of 2027. Public pension funds investment mandates: A number of Swiss Cantons require their public pension funds to integrate ESG criteria in their investment decision-making.

Corporate responsibility

Human rights due diligence duties: Switzerland signed up to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in 2011. This led the Swiss government, in 2016, to adopt a four-year “National Action Plan” – a set of guiding principles on business and human rights, which was most recently updated in January 2020 – as well as a national action plan for the development of sustainability. In June 2020, the Swiss Parliament passed an amendment to the Swiss Code of Obligations, introducing due diligence and transparency obligations applicable to Swiss companies importing into or smelting, refining or otherwise processing in Switzerland ores or metals containing one of the “3TG” (tin/cassiterite, tantalum/coltan, tungsten/wolframite, and gold) originating from conflict zones or high-risk areas, or offering goods or services for which it can legitimately be suspected that child labour may have been involved. These due diligence and transparency rules are modelled on the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation (EU 2017/821). The implementing regulation (the so-called “Ordinance on Due Diligence and Transparency in Relation to Minerals and Metals from Conflict-Affected Areas and Child Labour”) became effective on 1 January 2022 and applied for the first time in respect of the financial year 2023. Compliance with the conflict minerals and metals due diligence duties must be audited. See question 1.2 below for further information on associated reporting obligations.

Corporate governance

Executive compensation : In January 2023, the provisions of the Ordinance against Excessive Compensation in Listed Companies (“OaEC”), which became effective in 2014 after the adoption of the so-called “Minder initiative” by the Swiss people, were rolled into the Swiss Code of Obligations without significant modifications. These provisions are intended to curb the perceived excesses in board and executive compensation. They apply to corporations organised under Swiss law with stock listed on a Swiss or non-Swiss stock exchange and have come to represent the cornerstone of corporate governance for these companies. The hallmark of these provisions is a binding say-on-pay regime. See question 1.2 below for more detail on compensation reporting.

: In January 2023, the provisions of the Ordinance against Excessive Compensation in Listed Companies (“OaEC”), which became effective in 2014 after the adoption of the so-called “Minder initiative” by the Swiss people, were rolled into the Swiss Code of Obligations without significant modifications. These provisions are intended to curb the perceived excesses in board and executive compensation. They apply to corporations organised under Swiss law with stock listed on a Swiss or non-Swiss stock exchange and have come to represent the cornerstone of corporate governance for these companies. The hallmark of these provisions is a binding say-on-pay regime. See question 1.2 below for more detail on compensation reporting. Governance and electoral process : The Swiss Code of Obligations regulates many aspects of the corporate governance of listed companies, setting the maximum term in office of board members (board members are up for re-election every year precluding staggered boards), banning golden parachutes, golden hellos and specified types of transaction bonuses, establishing the authority of the general meeting of the shareholders to elect each director individually (rather than en bloc) and to elect the chairman of the board, as well as the members of the compensation committee (displacing the authority of the board in this respect). Swiss pension funds also are required to vote on specified corporate governance matters, including the election of directors, and to report annually on how they exercise their voting rights.

: The Swiss Code of Obligations regulates many aspects of the corporate governance of listed companies, setting the maximum term in office of board members (board members are up for re-election every year precluding staggered boards), banning golden parachutes, golden hellos and specified types of transaction bonuses, establishing the authority of the general meeting of the shareholders to elect each director individually (rather than en bloc) and to elect the chairman of the board, as well as the members of the compensation committee (displacing the authority of the board in this respect). Swiss pension funds also are required to vote on specified corporate governance matters, including the election of directors, and to report annually on how they exercise their voting rights. Gender equality: To promote gender equality in large public companies, minimum target gender quotas were introduced under a “comply or explain” regime in the Swiss Code of Obligations for large, publicly traded companies on 1 January 2021. Specifically, the reform provides that each gender must be represented by at least 30% on the board of directors by 2026 and at least 20% on executive management by 2031 for covered companies. Any such company that does not meet these quotas will be required to state in its remuneration report the reasons for the shortfall, and the actions that are being taken to improve the situation.

1.2 What are the main ESG disclosure regulations and how have they evolved during the past 12 months?

Over the past 12 months, the EU has issued proposals and adopted new regulations with direct and indirect implications for Switzerland. A key development in this area is the publication of the first Omnibus Package in February 2025. The Omnibus Package is intended to simplify EU sustainability reporting rules related to the EU Green Deal, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (“CSRD”) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (“CSDDD”), and to postpone the application dates of both the CSDDD and CSRD. The EU Forced Labour Regulation, which is currently going through the legislative process, is also relevant for Swiss companies operating in the EU.

To date, ESG disclosure regulations in Switzerland include the following:

Corporate responsibility transparency

Non-financial disclosure : In June 2020, the Swiss Parliament introduced obligations for large, public interest companies to report on environmental and social matters (“non-financial disclosure”) mirroring EU Directive 2014/95/EU (the Non-financial Reporting Directive or “NFRD”). Under new Articles 964a–964c introduced into the Swiss Code of Obligations, eligible companies are required to publish annual reports on environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights and the fight against corruption. These provisions became effective on 1 January 2022 and applied for the first time in respect of the financial year 2023, i.e., the first reports were published in 2024. Implementing regulation focusing on climate disclosure (the so-called “Ordinance on Climate Disclosures”) became effective on 1 January 2024 and requires companies to publish their first report in 2025 for the financial year 2024. Eligible companies are required to report on: (i) their business model, policies and due diligence procedures; (ii) the measures taken in application of these policies and their evaluation system to assess the efficiency of these measures; (iii) the principal risks in relation to non-financial matters, whether arising from the company's own operations or, when relevant and proportionate, those arising from the company's business relationships, products or services; and (iv) the key performance indicators (“KPIs”) that are relevant to their particular business. Reports on non-financial questions must be approved and signed by the board of directors and submitted to the annual general meeting of the shareholders for approval. The board of directors is then required to ensure that the reports be published electronically immediately after their approval and remain accessible to the public for 10 years. The Ordinance on Climate Disclosures provides that the obligation to report on climate considerations is satisfied if the report is based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) Recommendations, as supplemented by the Implementing Annex and the Guide on Metrics, Targets, and Transition Plans. If a covered company's reporting relies on a different reporting standard, the burden shifts and the company must show that it satisfies its reporting obligations under the law and the Ordinance. TCFD non-financial disclosure must cover the 11 TCFD recommendations in the four thematic areas (governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets). Moreover, the disclosure should adhere to the “double materiality” concept by covering the impact of sustainability issues on the company's performance as well as a company's impacts on people and the environment. In June 2024, the Federal Council submitted for consultation a revision of the non-financial reporting provisions. The result of this consultation was published in March 2025. While the consultation was broadly welcomed, its conclusion coincided with the EU Omnibus Package process to simplify sustainability reporting (see above), which led the Federal Council to pause any revision in June 2025. The Swiss government announced that it will decide on next steps by spring 2026, and any amended climate disclosure obligations, including requirements to publish net-zero transition plans, are expected to take effect by 1 January 2027.

: In June 2020, the Swiss Parliament introduced obligations for large, public interest companies to report on environmental and social matters (“non-financial disclosure”) mirroring EU Directive 2014/95/EU (the Non-financial Reporting Directive or “NFRD”). Under new Articles 964a–964c introduced into the Swiss Code of Obligations, eligible companies are required to publish annual reports on environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights and the fight against corruption. These provisions became effective on 1 January 2022 and applied for the first time in respect of the financial year 2023, i.e., the first reports were published in 2024. Implementing regulation focusing on climate disclosure (the so-called “Ordinance on Climate Disclosures”) became effective on 1 January 2024 and requires companies to publish their first report in 2025 for the financial year 2024. Eligible companies are required to report on: (i) their business model, policies and due diligence procedures; (ii) the measures taken in application of these policies and their evaluation system to assess the efficiency of these measures; (iii) the principal risks in relation to non-financial matters, whether arising from the company's own operations or, when relevant and proportionate, those arising from the company's business relationships, products or services; and (iv) the key performance indicators (“KPIs”) that are relevant to their particular business. Reports on non-financial questions must be approved and signed by the board of directors and submitted to the annual general meeting of the shareholders for approval. The board of directors is then required to ensure that the reports be published electronically immediately after their approval and remain accessible to the public for 10 years. The Ordinance on Climate Disclosures provides that the obligation to report on climate considerations is satisfied if the report is based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) Recommendations, as supplemented by the Implementing Annex and the Guide on Metrics, Targets, and Transition Plans. If a covered company's reporting relies on a different reporting standard, the burden shifts and the company must show that it satisfies its reporting obligations under the law and the Ordinance. TCFD non-financial disclosure must cover the 11 TCFD recommendations in the four thematic areas (governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets). Moreover, the disclosure should adhere to the “double materiality” concept by covering the impact of sustainability issues on the company's performance as well as a company's impacts on people and the environment. In June 2024, the Federal Council submitted for consultation a revision of the non-financial reporting provisions. The result of this consultation was published in March 2025. While the consultation was broadly welcomed, its conclusion coincided with the EU Omnibus Package process to simplify sustainability reporting (see above), which led the Federal Council to pause any revision in June 2025. The Swiss government announced that it will decide on next steps by spring 2026, and any amended climate disclosure obligations, including requirements to publish net-zero transition plans, are expected to take effect by 1 January 2027. Human rights transparency : Since 1 January 2022, companies have had due diligence obligations in respect of their supply chain in the field of conflict minerals/metals and child labour risks, as outlined in question 1.1 above. These companies are also required to publish an annual report to ensure proper transparency on their due diligence obligations. This report must contain information relating to the implementation of the covered company's oversight system and risk management plan, and thus compliance with its due diligence obligations. As in the case of non-financial disclosure, this report must be approved by the board of directors, published electronically, and remain accessible for 10 years. However, it is not subject to the approval of the general meeting of the shareholders. This reporting requirement applied for the first time in respect of the financial year 2023.

: Since 1 January 2022, companies have had due diligence obligations in respect of their supply chain in the field of conflict minerals/metals and child labour risks, as outlined in question 1.1 above. These companies are also required to publish an annual report to ensure proper transparency on their due diligence obligations. This report must contain information relating to the implementation of the covered company's oversight system and risk management plan, and thus compliance with its due diligence obligations. As in the case of non-financial disclosure, this report must be approved by the board of directors, published electronically, and remain accessible for 10 years. However, it is not subject to the approval of the general meeting of the shareholders. This reporting requirement applied for the first time in respect of the financial year 2023. Transparency obligations for resources extraction companies : Under the reform of Swiss corporate law adopted in June 2020, Swiss companies that are subject to a full audit and, directly or indirectly, extract minerals, oil, natural gas or primary forest wood, are required annually to publish a special report disclosing each payment or series of payments made to government authorities (including government-controlled enterprises) in the aggregate amount of CHF 100,000 or more per financial year. This reporting requirement applied for the first time in respect of the financial year 2022.

: Under the reform of Swiss corporate law adopted in June 2020, Swiss companies that are subject to a full audit and, directly or indirectly, extract minerals, oil, natural gas or primary forest wood, are required annually to publish a special report disclosing each payment or series of payments made to government authorities (including government-controlled enterprises) in the aggregate amount of CHF 100,000 or more per financial year. This reporting requirement applied for the first time in respect of the financial year 2022. Wage equality : In July 2020, the Federal Act on Gender Equality of 24 March 1995 was modified to include reporting obligations on wage inequality. In broad terms, companies with 100 or more employees are required to complete an equal-pay analysis every four years (the first analysis was required to be completed by the end of June 2021). The analysis must be audited by an independent, approved third party (the first analysis had to be audited by the end of June 2022). The results of the analysis must be shared with the workforce and, if the company is listed, with its shareholders (in the appendix to the annual report). Compliance has been varied in practice, with many companies failing to comply. In response, the Federal Council announced that it will evaluate the effectiveness of the law by the end of 2027.

: In July 2020, the Federal Act on Gender Equality of 24 March 1995 was modified to include reporting obligations on wage inequality. In broad terms, companies with 100 or more employees are required to complete an equal-pay analysis every four years (the first analysis was required to be completed by the end of June 2021). The analysis must be audited by an independent, approved third party (the first analysis had to be audited by the end of June 2022). The results of the analysis must be shared with the workforce and, if the company is listed, with its shareholders (in the appendix to the annual report). Compliance has been varied in practice, with many companies failing to comply. In response, the Federal Council announced that it will evaluate the effectiveness of the law by the end of 2027. Sustainability report: Since 2017, SIX Group (“SIX”) has made an elective regime available to listed issuers for the publication of an annual sustainability report. Issuers that decide to opt in are then required to compile a sustainability report in accordance with an internationally recognised standard. Out of more than 250 listed companies, approximately 40 companies have opted in. Since the entry into force of the non-financial disclosure regime in 2022 and the publication of the first mandatory reports in 2024, most companies now report in line with the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) standards. To support issuers, SIX has also published a Sustainability Handbook providing guidance on recognised frameworks and addressing issues such as the risk of greenwashing.

Corporate governance disclosure

SIX-listed companies must comply with the Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance (“DCG”) and related guidance. The DCG mandates the inclusion of a “corporate governance section” in the annual report containing important information on management and control mechanisms at the highest corporate level.

Executive compensation disclosure : Among other categories of information, the DCG prescribes the inclusion of disclosure on compensation of board members and management. The corporate governance section must include basic principles and elements of compensation and shareholding programmes, together with a description of the authorities and procedures for setting board and executive compensation.

: Among other categories of information, the DCG prescribes the inclusion of disclosure on compensation of board members and management. The corporate governance section must include basic principles and elements of compensation and shareholding programmes, together with a description of the authorities and procedures for setting board and executive compensation. Remuneration report: The DCG is supplemented by the provisions of the Swiss Code of Obligations requiring the annual publication of a remuneration report presenting statistical information on the compensation of board members and management. This disclosure must be verified by an external auditor. Not only are the aggregate amounts required to be disclosed but also the comprehensive compensation packages of each board member, as well as the highest total compensation package among the members of senior management. The DCG extends these disclosure requirements to all issuers with a primary listing on SIX, whether incorporated in Switzerland or not.

General disclosure obligations

The Swiss Financial Services Act and its implementing Ordinance regulate the content of prospectuses for primary and secondary offerings, as well as listings in Switzerland. In general terms, ESG risks, which are typically conceived as either physical or transition risks, should be disclosed insofar as they have an effect on the risk profile of an investment.

Transparency for financial institutions

Climate-related financial disclosure : In 2021, the FINMA amended its Circular 2016/01 “Disclosure – banks” and Circular 2016/02 “Disclosure – insurers” to include transparency obligations for climate risks. Category 1 and 2 institutions are required to disclose how they manage climate-related risks as part of their annual financial reporting. This includes information around climate risk governance, strategy, risk management and quantitative information (targets and key data). In its “Guidance 01/2023: Developments in the management of climate risks”, the FINMA indicated that it intends to intensify its supervision and expand it to a larger number of financial institutions. It also currently carries out an ex post evaluation to determine whether, and to what extent, future adjustments to the practice are necessary.

: In 2021, the FINMA amended its Circular 2016/01 “Disclosure – banks” and Circular 2016/02 “Disclosure – insurers” to include transparency obligations for climate risks. Category 1 and 2 institutions are required to disclose how they manage climate-related risks as part of their annual financial reporting. This includes information around climate risk governance, strategy, risk management and quantitative information (targets and key data). In its “Guidance 01/2023: Developments in the management of climate risks”, the FINMA indicated that it intends to intensify its supervision and expand it to a larger number of financial institutions. It also currently carries out an ex post evaluation to determine whether, and to what extent, future adjustments to the practice are necessary. Nature-related financial disclosure: In December 2024, the FINMA issued Circular 2026/1 “Nature-related financial risks”, aimed at strengthening governance and risk management with respect to climate and broader nature-related risks. The Circular applies to banks, insurers, foreign branches, and financial groups, with relief measures for category 3–5 institutions and exemptions for smaller entities. The Circular requires financial institutions to define responsibilities, processes, and controls, and to identify and assess material nature-related financial risks. Obligations enter into force in stages: climate-related risks on 1 January 2026 (categories 1–2) and 1 January 2027 (categories 3–5); other nature-related risks on 1 January 2028. Risks are considered relevant where they may materially affect a financial institution's business model or risk profile.

1.3 What voluntary ESG disclosures, beyond those required by law or regulation, are customary?

As described above, a legal framework for the publication of ESG information has come into force in Switzerland. However, this only applies to specific companies, in particular companies of public interest that exceed certain thresholds. Nevertheless, various companies that are not affected by the statutory ESG requirements are already choosing to comply with these standards on a voluntary basis and inform their stakeholders about ESG-related topics and implementations.

1.4 Are there significant laws or regulations currently in the proposal process?

Early 2025, a new “Responsible Business Initiative” was launched, calling for stricter due diligence and compliance with international human rights and environmental standards, greenhouse gas reduction, and the creation of an independent supervisory authority capable of sanctioning companies, including through turnover-based fines. In September 2025, the Federal Council shared its intention to oppose the popular initiative “For Responsible Large Companies – For the Protection of Humans and the Environment” with a counterproposal, which will align with future EU regulations and reflect internationally recognised standards regarding due diligence and sustainability reporting. The Federal Council will finalise implementation details once it has more clarity on the future EU Omnibus Package. Draft legislation is expected to be rolled out for consultation by the end of March 2026.

In parallel, but also following the EU Omnibus Package, the Federal Council decided in March 2025 to pause the revision of the sustainability reporting provisions under the Swiss Code of Obligations. The government has announced it will decide on next steps by spring 2026, with any amended climate disclosure obligations, including requirements to publish net-zero transition plans, expected to take effect no later than 1 January 2027.

In the EU, the European Council proposed the Green Claims Directive (“GCD”) on 17 June 2024, expected to be adopted in 2025/2026 and enter into force in 2027. The GCD will create a dedicated EU regime for environmental claims, requiring companies to substantiate them with scientific, lifecycle-based assessments, publish supporting data, and obtain third-party verification before use. The GCD will affect Swiss companies exporting to the EU, as claims made regarding their products must comply with the new requirements to be marketed within the EU.

1.5 What significant private sector initiatives relating to ESG are there? To what extent are private companies reporting on ESG issues?

In 2022, the Federal Council outlined expectations for preventing greenwashing in the financial sector, prompting the AMAS, the SBA, and the SIA to update self-regulatory frameworks. Switzerland has seen a multiplication and acceleration of private sector initiatives, in particular in the financial sector, a key contributor to the Swiss economy:

The AMAS introduced guidelines on transparency and disclosure for sustainability-related collective assets in September 2023 and amended them with Self-Regulation 2.0 in September 2024. The AMAS also published Circulars on environmental indicators for real estate funds (Circulars 04/2022 and 06/2023), aiming to improve transparency, governance, and credibility in sustainable finance.

The SBA has been at the forefront of private-sector ESG initiatives in Switzerland. It has implemented two self-regulatory frameworks in sustainable finance, effective from 1 January 2023. The first framework, called “Guidelines for financial service providers on the integration of ESG preferences and ESG risks into investment advice and portfolio management”, ensures that advisors possess sufficient knowledge of ESG issues and integrate them into client advisory processes. The second framework, “Guidelines for mortgage providers on the promotion of energy efficiency”, requires client advisors and mortgage specialists to have regular training on procedures that preserve long-term property value and enhance energy efficiency. The SBA revised the ESG integration Guidelines on 1 September 2024 to include explicit provisions addressing the prevention of greenwashing, reflecting the growing importance of credible sustainability practices and the need to protect clients from misleading claims.

The SIA has published self-regulation on the prevention of greenwashing in sustainability-related unit-linked life insurance. This self-regulation outlines requirements for organisational structures, product development, and distribution processes. It entered into force on 1 January 2025.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the primary global standard and policy setter for the banking industry, has published a voluntary framework for the disclosure of climate-related financial risks, aimed at internationally active banks and national regulators. Implementation is optional but encouraged. It is on this basis that the FINMA published its Circular 2026/1 (see question 1.2 above).

2. Principal Sources of ESG Pressure

2.1 What are the views and perspectives of investors and asset managers toward ESG, and how do they exert influence in support (or in opposition) of those views?

The Swiss Sustainable Investment Market Study 2025 issued by the Swiss Sustainable Finance association (“SSF”) reflects on a dynamic year with continued improvements in transparency around sustainable investing and further regulatory action. After reporting a decline in sustainability-related investments volumes for the first time in 2022, and moderate growth in 2023, 2024 saw a 13% increase, marking a clear rebound and a renewed upward momentum in the market:

Volumes : From 31 December 2023 to 31 December 2024, sustainability-related investment volumes increased by 13% to CHF 1.881 billion. This increase in sustainability-related investments is greater than the overall financial market performance of around 8% in 2024. Sustainability strategies expanded beyond pure market effects, pointing to a meaningful expansion of approaches during the year. Moreover, when considering only those participants who took part in both this and last year's SSF market study, the reported increase reaches 20%.

: From 31 December 2023 to 31 December 2024, sustainability-related investment volumes increased by 13% to CHF 1.881 billion. This increase in sustainability-related investments is greater than the overall financial market performance of around 8% in 2024. Sustainability strategies expanded beyond pure market effects, pointing to a meaningful expansion of approaches during the year. Moreover, when considering only those participants who took part in both this and last year's SSF market study, the reported increase reaches 20%. Ranking of sustainable investment categories: Exclusions remain the leading applied approach in 2024, followed by ESG engagement, ESG integration and ESG norms-based screening. Sustainable thematic investments and impact investments recorded strong gains of 16% and 27%, respectively, in 2024 compared to the previous year. The volumes of all other sustainable investment approaches increased at a rate higher than, or the same as, the overall increase in sustainability-related investment volumes (7%). SFF's market study has shown the trend among participants to use more combinations of sustainable investment approaches, thereby driving growth across all categories. The climate-alignment approach continues to show its relevance with a significant increase of 33%, although it is a relatively new approach that was introduced in the 2023 market study.

2.2 What are the views of other stakeholders toward ESG, and how do they exert influence in support (or in opposition) of those views?

One key stakeholder in Switzerland is the banking industry. As the umbrella organisation of the Swiss banks, the SBA lobbies for the removal of existing regulatory hurdles in Switzerland and levelling the playing field for sustainable investment products.

2.3 What are the principal regulators with respect to ESG issues, and what issues are being pressed by those regulators?

Impetus for ESG initiatives originates from the Swiss government (please see question 1.4 above), the Swiss people (via popular initiatives) and regulators such as the FINMA (please see questions 1.1 and 1.2 above). The FINMA monitors climate-related financial risks as part of its prudential supervisory power and is imposing climate change transparency obligations on supervised financial institutions. Governance of regulated financial institutions is also subject to strict scrutiny by the FINMA from a supervisory perspective.

2.4 Have there been material enforcement actions with respect to ESG issues?

The FINMA made clear that curbing and preventing greenwashing was one of its key priorities and that around one-third of its on-site inspections would focus on greenwashing. In June 2024, the Federal Council acknowledged the progress made by the financial sector and decided not to elaborate with a further regulation to fight greenwashing.

2.5 What are the principal ESG-related litigation risks, and has there been material litigation with respect to ESG issues, other than enforcement actions?

ESG litigation risks can arise on multiple fronts:

Beyond potential securities law claims (related to prospectus liability in connection with the issuance of securities), companies face the risk of litigation over their environmental emissions and other potentially harmful activities. For example, four residents from the lsland Pulau Pari, Indonesia, recently filed a lawsuit against a Swiss cement manufacturer, demanding compensation and emissions reductions for damages caused by climate change to their island, which was threatened by rising sea levels. The compulsory mediation hearing failed in January 2023, prompting the formal filing of a claim on the merits before the Court of Zug, which held its first hearing in connection with this case during the summer of 2025.

In addition, the European Court of Human Rights (“ECHR”) ruling of 9 April 2024 in the Verein Klimaseniorinnen case found Switzerland's climate protection measures inadequate. The decision has caused significant controversy among legal commentators and politicians. While the decision is formally directed at the state, it raises expectations around climate action and is likely to influence the debate on sustainable corporate governance and increase pressure on companies to demonstrate credible climate strategies.

There has been a growing litigation trend concerning “greenwashing” or “climate-washing” as exemplified by a legal complaint filed in February 2025 by the Consumer Affairs Bureau of French-speaking Switzerland (“FRC”) against a well-known Swiss shoemaker, alleging non-compliance with the newly introduced Article 3 lit. x UCA. The FRC argued that the brand's marketing of positive climate impacts through their recycling scheme could not be proven on the basis of objective and verifiable grounds.

Lastly, ESG backlash litigation, which is a notable new trend in other jurisdictions, could emerge within Switzerland as well. Such litigations have been initiated against companies and directors for applying ESG considerations, alleging that such ESG considerations were applied to the detriment of shareholders' interests.

2.6 What are current key issues of concern for the proponents of ESG?

In recent years, climate change has become front and centre of the legislative agenda and private initiatives, reflecting the deep concerns raised by climate change. On the financial scene, the Swiss government is devoting significant time and resources to the rollout of a framework for sustainable investments that is geared towards climate change. A fundamental debate is whether, by seeking to rely on self-regulation, Switzerland is establishing sufficiently strong foundations to fight against greenwashing. A number of ESG proponents argue that Switzerland will either need to develop detailed labels to rate sustainable finance products (i.e., a green taxonomy) or rely on a principled approach paired with strong enforcement power.

2.7 Have ESG issues attracted shareholder activism, and from whom?

In recent years, Switzerland has witnessed a significant increase in successful shareholder activism. Activists' campaigns have caused companies to revise their dividend policy, divest significant parts of their business or merge. They have also facilitated reforms at the board level and even, indirectly, changes of control. In most cases, the level of engagement remained informal, although it was often highly publicised. We believe that this trend will further accelerate. This is because the Swiss corporate law reform, which became effective on 1 January 2023, seeks to further enfranchise shareholders and enhance their ability to requisition a special meeting of the shareholders, the addition of items on the agenda of a meeting of the shareholders, or proposals to existing agenda items. Shareholders have also been given much greater access to the corporate books and records.

3. Integration of ESG into Strategy, Business Operations and Planning

3.1 Who has principal responsibility for addressing ESG issues? What is the role of the management body in setting and changing the strategy of the corporate entity with respect to these issues?

In the governance framework of Swiss-listed companies, the board of directors has the core duty of setting the overall strategy and organisation of the company (fulfilment of that duty cannot be delegated to management), while management has the primary responsibility of the day-to-day implementation.

In practice, given the critical importance of ESG matters, including in terms of reputation, the board's duty to set the overall strategy of the company will often also encompass the duty to develop the long-term ESG strategy of the company. The board is usually responsible for adopting the relevant policies to achieve its strategies, working with management to identify which ESG issues are most pertinent to the company's business and key stakeholders, oversee the development of appropriate goals, and monitor the implementation of policies and processes.

It is not unusual for ESG monitoring and planification tasks to be allocated to a special committee of the board. Such a committee typically ensures that the board is well informed as to ESG considerations, and gives advice on sustainability measures and emerging ESG trends. It can also monitor the company's performance against select indices and review material, non-financial issues affecting the company's financial performance, as well as the material interests of the company's shareholder base and other significant stakeholders.

Management usually sets the objectives to be achieved in order to implement the board's overall strategy, monitor their achievement and generally report to the board on relevant issues. In turn, management of large companies often have their own committees dedicated to overseeing ESG issues (e.g., on global sustainability, roundtable issues, the World Health Organization's code of compliance, and group compliance).

3.2 What governance mechanisms are in place to supervise management of ESG issues? What is the role of the board and board committees vis-à-vis management?

Swiss listed companies with a developed ESG policy typically have in place a combination of governance mechanisms. These include bottom-up reporting protocols, clear lines of duties and allocation of responsibilities, as well as tailored KPIs. In line with the Swiss model of corporate governance, the board fulfils a supervisory role, especially concerning material risks that may affect the financial performance of the company, and is often aided by a nomination and governance or sustainability committee in that role.

3.3 What compensation or remuneration approaches are used to align incentives with respect to ESG?

There is still a wide variety of approaches. A number of listed companies ostensibly do not consider ESG achievements when setting executive compensation. At the other end of the spectrum, a range of companies allocate a numerical weight to ESG topics in the executives' pay-for-performance scorecards (for example, achievement of non-financial strategic goals could represent 40% of overall performance-based compensation and ESG topics could be 20% of that), although what these ESG topics are can be broadly defined. Some other companies report a qualitative approach. For example, a number of companies indicate that ESG topics are considered at various stages of the compensation determination process, whether that is the setting of objectives, the funding of a performance award pool, performance assessment or compensation decisions, or the compensation committee factoring in ESG objectives when proposing bonuses.

3.4 What are some common examples of how companies have integrated ESG into their day-to-day operations?

Increasingly, companies are setting and disclosing (scopes 1, 2 and 3) short- and medium-term CO 2 reduction targets, the concrete initiatives taken to achieve these targets, and the aim of becoming carbon-neutral or positive by 2050, as mandated by the new Climate and Innovation Act. Companies often seek to set their target emission reductions on a scientific basis.

Furthermore, common examples of integration of ESG in the day-to-day operations include sensitising employees on sustainability strategies and rewarding employees on good work, performing due diligence on contracting parties, including suppliers or services providers (across the board), sounding key investors on ESG topics, adopting ESG-related policies, creating internal committees, hiring consultants, and enhancing transparency with key stakeholders.

3.5 How have boards and management adapted to address the need to oversee and manage ESG issues?

Many companies are in the process of comprehensively assessing and, where needed, adjusting existing business models, internal structures and responsibilities, as well as building up or revising their ESG disclosure. As mentioned above in questions 1.1 and 1.2, publicly traded companies have an obligation to report on non-financial matters from the financial year 2023 onwards, and that reporting is the subject of a shareholder vote at the annual general meeting. ESG issues have been increasingly elevated at the board level, with boards adapting their organisation (either by assigning new functions to existing committees or by creating new dedicated committees such as sustainability committees), business model (e.g., by adapting the parameters of M&A programmes to ensure that ESG considerations are factored into the screening and decision-making process), and internal reporting.

4. Finance

4.1 To what extent do providers of debt and equity finance rely on internally or externally developed ESG ratings?

Market participants that offer sustainable financial products in Switzerland usually rely on internally developed or external ESG ratings in an effort to evaluate the ESG impact of their financial products or services. However, it should be noted that there are no generally accepted standards or best practice methods in Switzerland for ESG ratings.

An external ESG rating is necessary for bonds listed on SIX to be classified as green or sustainable bonds. The ESG aspects of such bonds must be reviewed by an external auditor.

4.2 Do green bonds or social bonds play a significant role in the market?

There are no official definitions of the terms “green bond”, “social bond”, or “sustainability bond” in Switzerland. In practice, issuers often adopt the terminology of the International Capital Market Association's (“ICMA”) Guidelines. Under this terminology, “green bonds” are bonds that (re-)finance environmental projects in accordance with the Green Bond Principles by ICMA, while “social bonds” (re-)finance social projects in accordance with the Social Bond Principles by ICMA. If a bond finances both green and social projects in accordance with the Sustainability Bond Principles by ICMA, it qualifies as a “sustainability bond”. Finally, bonds that follow the concept of an issuer commitment in accordance with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles by ICMA qualify as a “sustainability-linked bond” (together with green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds, “ESG bonds”). Bonds that fall into the categories of green bonds, social bonds, sustainability bonds and sustainability-linked bonds may be flagged on SIX, the main marketplace for listed bonds in Switzerland.

As of 15 October 2025, a total of 178 green bonds, four social bonds and seven sustainability bonds were listed on SIX, with an aggregate principal amount of over CHF 38 billion.

4.3 Do sustainability-linked bonds play a significant role in the market?

Sustainability-linked bonds do not yet play a significant role in the Swiss market. As of 15 October 2025, there were only four sustainability-linked bonds listed on SIX, with an aggregate principal amount of CHF 2.575 billion.

4.4 What are the major factors impacting the use of these types of financial instruments?

The main factors driving volumes of ESG bonds are primarily increased investor demand for sustainable finance instruments on the one hand, and higher issuance costs on the other hand, as ESG bonds are associated with additional implementation costs for monitoring the use of proceeds compared to regular bonds (which may be offset by potentially more attractive pricing). Moreover, issuance levels of ESG bonds may be affected by the absence of a binding regulatory framework in Switzerland (please see question 4.5 below), which may create uncertainty for issuers and investors alike. It is noteworthy that the offer and choice of sustainable finance instruments has increased in the last few years in order to meet increased investor demand.

4.5 What is the assurance and verification process for green bonds? To what extent are these processes regulated?

There is no binding framework regulating the verification of ESG bonds in Switzerland as yet. However, the disclosure requirements for prospectuses pursuant to Swiss Financial Services Act require the disclosure of the material risks associated with the financial instruments that are offered to the public, or admitted to trading on a Swiss trading venue, including regarding verification.

In the absence of binding regulation in Switzerland, issuers of ESG bonds often adhere to non-binding international standards, such as the Green Bond Principles, the Social Bond Principles or the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles of ICMA, which include, among other things, a recommendation to the issuer to conduct an external audit. Adherence to such international standards is mandatory for listed bonds to be flagged as green, social, sustainable or sustainability-linked bonds by SIX.

In connection with Swiss collective investment schemes, the FINMA communicated in its Guidance 05/2021 its expectations in respect of sustainability-related information.

4.6 What other developments and factors are driving or hindering the financing of green projects?

As regards hindering factors, we note in particular that sustainability criteria in loan financings to small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”), which represent an important share of the Swiss lending market, are still largely absent. According to the SBA, this is due to the absence of practical sustainability assessment tools for SMEs.

As regards the developments in the regulation of sustainable finance in general, the effects of the current Swiss regulatory approach for sustainable finance, which is less interventionist compared with the most recent regulation for sustainable finance in the EEA, remains to be seen.

5. Trends

5.1 What are the material trends related to ESG?

Material trends on the fast-moving ESG scene include the following:

Climate change : The Swiss government and the financial sector have declared that they are committed to a sustainable Swiss financial centre, with a focus on the environment as an immediate priority. In this context, net-zero commitments and climate risk reporting are becoming central to investor decisions, supported by tools for carbon tracking and emissions disclosure (please see question 1.4 above).

: The Swiss government and the financial sector have declared that they are committed to a sustainable Swiss financial centre, with a focus on the environment as an immediate priority. In this context, net-zero commitments and climate risk reporting are becoming central to investor decisions, supported by tools for carbon tracking and emissions disclosure (please see question 1.4 above). Transparency : Investors have expressed the concern that the difference in reporting standards allows companies to cherry-pick data (please see question 1.4 above).

: Investors have expressed the concern that the difference in reporting standards allows companies to cherry-pick data (please see question 1.4 above). Sustainable finance: Green bonds, social bonds, and ESG-linked loans are expanding rapidly, mobilising capital towards renewable energy, climate solutions, and responsible business practices.

