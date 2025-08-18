ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Mergers & Acquisitions 2025

Bär & Karrer is pleased to contribute to the 14th edition of Global Legal Insights – Mergers & Acquisitions 2025 with a detailed overview of the M&A environment in Switzerland.
Mariel Hoch,Christoph Neeracher, and Marlene Lienau
This chapter provides a legal overview and recent updates on Switzerland's M&A landscape, outlining the legal frameworks for both private and public transactions. It highlights Switzerland's investor-friendly environment, noting the broad contractual flexibility and minimal bureaucracy in private transactions, while detailing the rules governing public takeovers. The article also examines key legislative developments, including the changes with the revision of the corporate law, the planned Investment Screening Act and the upcoming revision to financial market regulation. In addition, it addresses how these legal frameworks interact with current market dynamics.

