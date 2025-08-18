Bär & Karrer is pleased to contribute to the 14th edition of Global Legal Insights – Mergers & Acquisitions 2025 with a detailed overview of the M&A environment in Switzerland.



This chapter provides a legal overview and recent updates on Switzerland's M&A landscape, outlining the legal frameworks for both private and public transactions. It highlights Switzerland's investor-friendly environment, noting the broad contractual flexibility and minimal bureaucracy in private transactions, while detailing the rules governing public takeovers. The article also examines key legislative developments, including the changes with the revision of the corporate law, the planned Investment Screening Act and the upcoming revision to financial market regulation. In addition, it addresses how these legal frameworks interact with current market dynamics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.