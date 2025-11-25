How Automation Is Transforming Poland's M&A Landscape

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are playing an ever-greater role in Poland's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector in 2025. These new technologies are speeding up and improving M&A processes, making them more efficient and better suited to the needs of global investors.

In 2024, Central and Eastern Europe saw 1,270 inbound M&A transactions totalling EUR 27.4 billion. In 2024, Poland accounted for EUR 5.8 billion in deal value, second only to Hungary's EUR 6.5 billion. The technology sector was the most active, contributing 216 deals (17% of all in the region), driven mainly by foreign investors. Industrials was the next-largest sector with 82 inbound deals (Source: https://ionanalytics.com/insights/mergermarket/investing-in-cee-inbound-ma-report-2024-2025/).

Automation and AI in M&A transactions

Implementing AI systems enables a speedy analysis of legal and financial documents. Large data sets can be consolidated, risks identified, and contract obligations monitored faster and more accurately than before. Automation goes beyond analysis, covering document circulation, qualified electronic signatures, and secure data management in digital repositories.

AI detects key clauses in contracts, supports due diligence, and checks compliance, all much quicker than a manual review;

Electronic workflows make document handling more secure and allow transactions to be completed fully remotely, even for international clients; and

Automation in M&A reduces the risk of human error and lets teams focus on negotiations and business integration.

Challenges and opportunities

Adopting new technologies brings its own challenges, especially with cybersecurity and data protection. Companies need to track changing regulations and implement modern compliance procedures to keep up with new requirements. This ongoing digital transformation not only demands investment in secure infrastructure but also continuous staff training and awareness, so that organisations remain resilient in a rapidly evolving legal environment.

The changing role of people in M&A

As automation and AI handle the more technical and repetitive aspects of M&A transactions, the human role is shifting toward leadership, strategy, and collaboration. While software can analyse contracts, flag risks, and streamline documentation, it is people who interpret complex findings, negotiate terms, and ensure genuine alignment between organisations.

M&A professionals today must combine digital skills with emotional intelligence, adaptability, and strong relationship management. Their expertise is essential in guiding teams through cultural integration, navigating sensitive negotiations, and making tough decisions when stakes are high. Human insight is also vital for identifying synergies, managing unexpected challenges, and building trust across newly combined teams.

Ultimately, technology sets the pace and improves accuracy significantly. However, people drive vision, creativity, and lasting success in mergers and acquisitions.