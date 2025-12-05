Panel: Corporate Governance In M&A Deals - Lessons From Recent Transactions

IBA Young Lawyers Corporate Governance Forum 2025 - Gleiss Lutz, Frankfurt, Germany

In mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance plays a key role. It influences deal structures, risk management and post-transaction integration. The panel examined recent high-profile M&A transactions to highlight key governance challenges and best practices. The panel discussed, among other things, i) the role of the board in evaluating and approving the transactions; ii) fiduciary duties and conflict management in deal negotiations; iii) governance risks in post-merger integration and leadership transitions; and iv) lessons learned for future transactions. Furthermore, the panel also discussed how companies can proactively address governance risks in M&A transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.