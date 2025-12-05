ARTICLE
5 December 2025

Panel: Corporate Governance In M&A Deals - Lessons From Recent Transactions

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
In mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance plays a key role. It influences deal structures, risk management and post-transaction integration. The panel examined recent high-profile M&A transactions...
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Vera Naegeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Vera Naegeli’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Switzerland
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

IBA Young Lawyers Corporate Governance Forum 2025 - Gleiss Lutz, Frankfurt, Germany

In mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance plays a key role. It influences deal structures, risk management and post-transaction integration. The panel examined recent high-profile M&A transactions to highlight key governance challenges and best practices. The panel discussed, among other things, i) the role of the board in evaluating and approving the transactions; ii) fiduciary duties and conflict management in deal negotiations; iii) governance risks in post-merger integration and leadership transitions; and iv) lessons learned for future transactions. Furthermore, the panel also discussed how companies can proactively address governance risks in M&A transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Vera Naegeli
Vera Naegeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More