Deal Ticker: Swiss Life Asset Managers erwirbt die GHZ Gewerbe- und Handelszentrum Schlieren AG

- within Employment and HR and Environment topic(s)
- in Switzerland
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Swiss Life erwirbt sämtliche Aktien der GHZ Gewerbe- und Handelszentrum Schlieren AG (GHZ) und stärkt damit ihren Immobilienbereich im Life-Science-Sektor. GHZ ist Eigentümerin des Wagi-Areals in Schlieren, einem bedeutendem Wirtschaftsstandort mit rund 250 Unternehmen und Institutionen aus dem Life-Science-Bereich.
Kellerhals Carrard hat das Aktionariat der GHZ im Zusammenhang mit dem Share Deal in rechtlicher Hinsicht umfassend beraten. Das Kellerhals Carrard Team umfasste Reto Schumacher (Partner, M&A/Corporate/Real Estate), Roman Aus der Au (Senior Associate, M&A/Corporate), Daniel Jurcevic (Associate, M&A/Corporate).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]