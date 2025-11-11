Family Offices In This Day And Age - Current Landscape And Trends

IBA Annual Conference Toronto - 5.11.2025

Family offices continue to evolve and have a prominent role in global investment, wealth preservation, and philanthropy. This panel will explore the latest trends impacting family offices, including the rise of direct investments, the growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and impact investing, the shift toward professionalisation and institutionalisation, as well as governance and succession structures employed for these purposes, offering practical strategies for advisors better to serve their family office clients in an ever-changing landscape.

IBA Toronto 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.