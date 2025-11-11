ARTICLE
11 November 2025

Family Offices In This Day And Age - Current Landscape And Trends

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
IBA Annual Conference Toronto - 5.11.2025
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Saverio Lembo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bär & Karrer are most popular:
  • within Privacy, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in Switzerland

IBA Annual Conference Toronto - 5.11.2025

Family offices continue to evolve and have a prominent role in global investment, wealth preservation, and philanthropy. This panel will explore the latest trends impacting family offices, including the rise of direct investments, the growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and impact investing, the shift toward professionalisation and institutionalisation, as well as governance and succession structures employed for these purposes, offering practical strategies for advisors better to serve their family office clients in an ever-changing landscape.

IBA Toronto 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Saverio Lembo
Saverio Lembo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More