Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Supports Galenica To Enter The Diagnostics Business By Acquiring Labor Team

Galenica has signed an agreement to acquire Labor Team Group, one of the country's top diagnostic service providers. With this strategic acquisition, Galenica enters the diagnostics market and can now offer both pharmaceutical products and innovative laboratory services from a single source.

Kellerhals Carrard supported Galenica in this strategic move and congratulates and thanks the excellent Galenica team for their trust (Julian Fiessinger, Florian Urech, Dardan Zeqiri, Barbara Wälchli, Cécile Matter and team). The KC team was co-led by Beat Brechbühl and Patric Brand, and comprised various experts in their respective fields, i.e. Christian Witschi, Marc Hanslin, Claudio Helmle, Daniel Emch, Stefanie Karlen, Jörg von Manger-König, Angelica Maria Schwarz, Patrick Mettler, Vera Vallone, Eliane Haas, Ariane Marbach, Danijel Gajic, Jérôme Vaucher and Gregory Felder.

