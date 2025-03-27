NTG To Acquire DTK

NTG Nordic Transport group A/S (NTG), a global freight forwarding company listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange, has signed an agreement to acquire DTK, a Danish freight forwarding company. Plesner acted as legal counsel to NTG on the transaction.

DTK is a full-service, end-to-end logistics solutions provider specialising in full- and part-load general cargo and temperature-controlled road freight services. In addition, DTK offers logistics services and warehousing solutions for a range of long-standing customers. Headquartered in Padborg, DTK operates from eight different locations across Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and the UK.

The acquisition of DTK will significantly strengthen NTG's market position in the Nordics by expanding NTG's scale within the existing network and further enhancing their capabilities in temperature-controlled transportation. Like NTG, DTK adopts a decentralised business model with a strong focus on local empowerment across its locations.

DTK's temperature-controlled transportation division, a leader in its field, will continue to operate independently, supported by NTG to drive accelerated growth and capitalise on untapped market potential. To ensure continuity and maintain expertise, select key employees will reinvest in the temperature-controlled entity through NTG's 'Ring-the-Bell' model.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Plesner's core M&A team on the transaction consisted of Henrik Laursen, Martin Anton Svarrer, Andreas Winther Madsen and Anne Vorup.

