Doing Business In Ethiopia From The UAE: Legal & Regulatory Guide For UAE Investors

The commercial relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia has deepened considerably over the past decade, driven by geographic proximity, complementary economic profiles, and a growing web of bilateral agreements that provide the legal infrastructure for sustained investment flows. For UAE-based investors — whether Emirati nationals, family offices, sovereign-adjacent funds, or the substantial community of international entrepreneurs who operate through UAE corporate structures —

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The commercial relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia has deepened considerably over the past decade, driven by geographic proximity, complementary economic profiles, and a growing web of bilateral agreements that provide the legal infrastructure for sustained investment flows. For UAE-based investors — whether Emirati nationals, family offices, sovereign-adjacent funds, or the substantial community of international entrepreneurs who operate through UAE corporate structures — Ethiopia presents a compelling combination of scale, demographic dynamism, and regulatory openness. Yet the Ethiopian market is not without its complexities. The legal framework governing foreign investment, while increasingly investor-friendly, requires careful navigation, and the particularities of the UAE-Ethiopia bilateral relationship create both opportunities and obligations that investors must understand before committing capital. This guide, informed by over eighteen years of legal practice at the intersection of Ethiopian law and international investment, sets out the complete legal landscape for UAE investors considering the Ethiopian market in 2026.

The UAE-Ethiopia Bilateral Investment Treaty

The cornerstone of the legal relationship between UAE investors and the Ethiopian state is the UAE-Ethiopia Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which was signed in 2016 and — critically — entered into force in February 2021, as confirmed by UNCTAD's international investment agreements database. The significance of the treaty's entry into force cannot be overstated: it means that investments made by UAE nationals and UAE-incorporated entities in Ethiopia after February 2021 benefit from the full range of substantive and procedural protections that the BIT provides. Prior to the entry into force, the treaty existed only as a signed but unratified instrument, offering no enforceable legal protections. Since February 2021, however, the treaty constitutes a binding obligation of both states under international law.

The BIT provides several categories of protection that are of direct practical importance to UAE investors. The fair and equitable treatment (FET) standard requires Ethiopia to treat UAE investments in accordance with the minimum standard of treatment under customary international law, including protection against arbitrary, discriminatory, or disproportionate state conduct. The expropriation protection clause prohibits the direct or indirect expropriation of UAE investments except for a public purpose, on a non-discriminatory basis, in accordance with due process of law, and against the payment of prompt, adequate, and effective compensation. This protection extends to so-called "creeping expropriation" — the gradual erosion of an investment's value through a series of regulatory or administrative measures that individually may appear lawful but collectively deprive the investor of the economic benefit of the investment.

The BIT also guarantees most-favoured-nation (MFN) treatment, which ensures that UAE investors receive treatment no less favourable than that accorded to investors from any third country. This provision is of considerable strategic value, because it allows UAE investors to "import" more favourable protections from Ethiopia's other BITs where those treaties offer higher standards. Additionally, the national treatment clause requires Ethiopia to accord UAE investors treatment no less favourable than that given to its own nationals, subject to the reservations and exceptions set out in the treaty and in Ethiopian domestic law.

Perhaps most importantly from a dispute resolution perspective, the BIT provides access to investor-state arbitration. Where a dispute arises between a UAE investor and the Ethiopian state concerning an investment covered by the treaty, and that dispute cannot be resolved through negotiation or other amicable means within a specified period, the investor may submit the dispute to international arbitration under either the ICSID Convention (the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes) or UNCITRAL ad hoc arbitration rules. This right to international arbitration is a powerful safeguard that removes the dispute from the jurisdiction of Ethiopian domestic courts and places it before an independent, internationally constituted tribunal. For UAE investors, whose exposure may run to tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, this protection is not academic — it is the single most important legal assurance that their investment will be protected against sovereign risk.

Practitioner Note: To benefit from the BIT, the investor must qualify as a "national" or "company" of the UAE within the meaning of the treaty. In practice, this means that the corporate structure through which the investment is made must have a genuine connection to the UAE — typically incorporation in the UAE and, depending on the treaty's definitions, a substantial business presence or seat of management in the UAE. Investors who use UAE shell companies with no genuine Emirati nexus may find that their BIT claims are challenged on jurisdictional grounds. Structuring advice is essential before capital is deployed.

UAE as a Leading FDI Source for Ethiopia

The UAE has emerged as one of Ethiopia's most significant sources of foreign direct investment. This is not accidental; it reflects a convergence of strategic interests, economic complementarity, and political will on both sides. UAE-based entities — including sovereign wealth funds, diversified conglomerates, real estate developers, and logistics companies — have invested across a range of Ethiopian sectors, from real estate and hospitality to food processing, logistics infrastructure, and financial services. The Ethiopian government has actively courted UAE investment through high-level diplomatic engagement, investment promotion missions, and the conclusion of bilateral agreements designed to reduce barriers and increase investor confidence.

The scale of UAE investment in Ethiopia has been amplified by the role of the UAE as a regional hub for capital flows from the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and beyond. Many international investors who are based in or operate through the UAE's free zones — DMCC, DIFC, ADGM, and others — have used the UAE as the platform from which to access the Ethiopian market. This trend has been facilitated by the excellent air connectivity between the two countries, the presence of Ethiopian Airlines as a major carrier linking Addis Ababa to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the growing Ethiopian diaspora community in the UAE.

Priority Sectors for UAE Investment

While the Ethiopian economy presents opportunities across a wide spectrum, certain sectors are particularly well-suited to the strengths and investment preferences of UAE-based investors. Understanding these sectors — and the regulatory frameworks that govern them — is essential for any investor seeking to deploy capital effectively.

Real Estate Development

Ethiopia's urbanisation rate — among the fastest in Sub-Saharan Africa — has created enormous demand for residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, particularly in Addis Ababa and emerging secondary cities. UAE developers, with their extensive experience in large-scale master-planned communities, high-rise construction, and hospitality-integrated developments, are well-positioned to address this demand. The Ethiopian government has identified real estate development as a priority sector and has taken steps to facilitate foreign participation, including the establishment of industrial parks with pre-built infrastructure and the streamlining of construction permit processes. However, investors must be aware that land in Ethiopia is owned by the state and is made available to developers through leasehold arrangements, the terms and conditions of which vary by location and are subject to detailed regulation.

Logistics and Supply Chain Infrastructure

Ethiopia's landlocked geography and its ambition to become a manufacturing hub for East Africa have created a pressing need for modern logistics infrastructure. Dry ports, warehousing facilities, cold chain logistics, and multimodal transport terminals represent significant investment opportunities for UAE entities with expertise in this area. The Djibouti corridor, which handles the vast majority of Ethiopia's international trade, is complemented by developing corridors to Eritrea and Somalia, and the Ethiopian government has actively sought foreign investment to build out the logistics infrastructure required to support its industrialisation ambitions.

Food and Agro-Processing

Ethiopia's agricultural sector remains the backbone of its economy, employing the majority of the population and generating significant export revenues from coffee, oilseeds, pulses, and horticulture. The agro-processing subsector — the transformation of raw agricultural commodities into value-added products — is a declared government priority and a sector in which foreign investment is actively encouraged. UAE investors, particularly those with experience in food manufacturing, halal food production, and international food distribution networks, can leverage Ethiopia's abundant raw materials, competitive labour costs, and preferential trade access (including AGOA eligibility and the African Continental Free Trade Area) to build profitable and scalable agro-processing operations.

Hospitality and Tourism

Ethiopia's extraordinary cultural and natural heritage — including nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the historical sites of Lalibela, Axum, and Gondar, and the natural splendour of the Simien Mountains, the Danakil Depression, and the Omo Valley — supports a growing tourism sector that remains significantly underserved by international-standard hospitality infrastructure. UAE hotel groups and hospitality investors have a natural advantage in this sector, given their established expertise in luxury and mid-market hotel development and management. The Ethiopian government has identified tourism as a priority growth sector and has introduced investment incentives, including duty-free importation of hotel equipment and construction materials.

Healthcare

The Ethiopian healthcare sector presents both a social imperative and a commercial opportunity. With a population of over 120 million and a healthcare infrastructure that remains below international standards, the demand for private hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and medical device distribution is substantial and growing. UAE investors with experience in healthcare delivery and medical technology are well-positioned to participate in this sector, which benefits from government support and growing middle-class demand for quality healthcare services.

Islamic Finance: A Transformative Opportunity

One of the most significant developments in the Ethiopian financial landscape — and one of particular relevance to UAE investors — is the introduction and expansion of Islamic finance in Ethiopia. Ethiopia's Muslim population, estimated at approximately 35 per cent of the total population, has historically been underserved by the conventional banking system, and the introduction of Shari'ah-compliant financial products represents both a social inclusion imperative and a major commercial opportunity.

Ethiopian banks now offer a range of Islamic finance products, including murabaha (cost-plus financing), ijara (leasing), musharaka (partnership financing), and wakala deposits (agency-based investment deposits). The landmark institution in this space is Zamzam Bank, which operates as Ethiopia's first and, as of 2026, only fully Shari'ah-compliant commercial bank. Zamzam Bank's establishment marked a watershed moment in Ethiopian financial regulation, demonstrating the willingness of the National Bank of Ethiopia to accommodate Islamic finance within the regulatory framework.

For UAE investors, the Islamic finance sector in Ethiopia presents both opportunity and challenge. The opportunity lies in the enormous unmet demand for Shari'ah-compliant financial services among Ethiopia's Muslim population, the potential for Islamic finance to fund infrastructure and real estate projects through sukuk and other structures, and the natural alignment between UAE financial expertise and Ethiopian market needs. The challenge, however, lies in the scarcity of skilled Islamic finance professionals in Ethiopia. The development of Islamic finance requires personnel with dual expertise in both conventional banking operations and Shari'ah compliance — a combination that is rare in Ethiopia's current talent pool. UAE investors entering this space should be prepared to invest in human capital development, including the training and certification of Ethiopian staff in Islamic finance principles and practice, and should consider seconding experienced personnel from their UAE operations during the initial phase of operations.

The Double Taxation Agreement

The existence of a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between Ethiopia and the UAE is a factor of considerable importance in the financial structuring of cross-border investments. The DTA allocates taxing rights between the two countries and provides for reduced withholding tax rates on cross-border payments of dividends, interest, and royalties. For UAE residents — including both natural persons and corporate entities — the DTA may significantly reduce the overall tax burden on returns from Ethiopian investments, thereby improving the after-tax economics of the investment and facilitating the efficient repatriation of profits.

The practical effect of the DTA depends on the nature of the income and the specific provisions of the treaty. In general, however, UAE investors can expect to benefit from reduced withholding tax rates on dividend distributions from Ethiopian subsidiaries, on interest payments from Ethiopian borrowers, and on royalty payments for the use of intellectual property or technology licensed to Ethiopian entities. To claim these benefits, the investor must typically provide documentation establishing its tax residence in the UAE and must comply with any procedural requirements specified in the DTA or by the Ethiopian revenue authorities. Investors should obtain professional tax advice to ensure that their corporate structure is optimised to take full advantage of the DTA's provisions.

Ownership, Registration, and Corporate Structure

Ethiopian investment law, as set out in Investment Proclamation No. 1180/2020 and its implementing regulations, permits wholly foreign-owned enterprises in the majority of sectors open to foreign investment. This means that UAE investors are not required to take on an Ethiopian partner or to cede any equity to local nationals in most cases. The ability to maintain 100 per cent ownership is a significant advantage, as it allows the investor to retain full control over the enterprise's operations, management, and strategic direction.

The standard corporate vehicle for foreign investment in Ethiopia is the Private Limited Company (PLC), which is the Ethiopian equivalent of a limited liability company. The PLC provides limited liability protection to its shareholders, is governed by the Ethiopian Commercial Code (as amended in 2021), and is the entity type that most closely maps to the corporate structures familiar to UAE investors. Registration is conducted through the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) for investment licence purposes and through the relevant trade registration authority for business licence purposes.

For UAE investors, the optimal corporate structure typically involves a UAE holding entity — incorporated in one of the UAE's established free zones such as DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) or DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) — which holds the shares of the Ethiopian PLC subsidiary. This structure offers several advantages: it provides a familiar and well-regulated holding platform in the UAE, facilitates access to the UAE-Ethiopia BIT's investment protections (provided the holding entity qualifies as a UAE "investor" under the treaty), enables efficient capital repatriation through the UAE, and provides access to the UAE's extensive network of double taxation agreements with other countries.

Critical Structuring Point: While the UAE holding structure offers significant advantages, investors must ensure that the holding entity has sufficient substance in the UAE to qualify for BIT protection. A shell company with no employees, no office, and no genuine decision-making presence in the UAE may be found to lack the necessary connection to the UAE to qualify as an "investor" under the BIT. Investors should ensure that the holding entity maintains a genuine business presence in the UAE, including at minimum a registered office, a bank account, and evidence of management decision-making occurring in the UAE.

Capital Repatriation and Foreign Exchange

The ability to repatriate profits and capital is a fundamental concern for any foreign investor, and it is an area where Ethiopia's regulatory framework has evolved significantly in recent years. Investment Proclamation No. 1180/2020 guarantees the right of foreign investors to repatriate, in convertible foreign currency, profits and dividends, principal and interest payments on foreign loans, proceeds from the sale or liquidation of an investment, and compensation paid for expropriation. This guarantee is a binding legal obligation of the Ethiopian state and is enforceable through both domestic and international legal mechanisms.

In practice, the repatriation guarantee has historically been complicated by Ethiopia's chronic foreign exchange shortage, which has at times resulted in delays in processing repatriation requests. However, a significant development in 2026 has been the issuance of Directive FXD/04/2026 by the National Bank of Ethiopia, which establishes a priority queue for foreign investor foreign exchange requests. Under this directive, licensed foreign investors are given preferential access to foreign currency for the repatriation of profits, dividends, and other permissible remittances, ahead of non-priority applicants. While this directive does not eliminate foreign exchange constraints entirely, it represents a meaningful improvement in the practical ability of foreign investors to convert and repatriate their Ethiopian birr earnings into USD, AED, or other convertible currencies.

UAE investors should ensure that their Ethiopian subsidiary maintains compliant records of all foreign currency transactions and that repatriation requests are submitted through the proper banking channels with full supporting documentation. Advance planning and regular engagement with the subsidiary's commercial bank are advisable to minimise delays and ensure that repatriation occurs in an orderly and timely manner.

EIC Registration and Investment Licensing

The Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) is the principal government body responsible for the promotion, facilitation, and regulation of foreign investment in Ethiopia. All foreign investors, including UAE entities, must obtain an investment permit from the EIC before commencing business operations. The EIC operates as a one-stop-shop, offering services that include investment licence issuance, trade registration, work permit facilitation, and customs duty exemption certificates for eligible capital goods imports.

The EIC registration process requires the submission of an application form, a feasibility study or business plan, evidence of the investor's financial capacity (typically in the form of bank statements or a letter of credit), the investor's passport and corporate documentation, and, where applicable, evidence of the investment's compliance with sector-specific requirements. The minimum capital requirements for foreign investors vary by sector and investment type but are set out in the EIC's investment regulations and are periodically updated. Once the investment permit is issued, the investor proceeds to register the Ethiopian subsidiary with the relevant trade registration authority and to obtain all sector-specific licences and permits required for its particular line of business.

For UAE investors, the EIC process is generally straightforward, particularly for investments in priority sectors where the government has signalled its desire to attract foreign capital. However, the process benefits significantly from professional legal support, particularly in the preparation of the feasibility study, the structuring of the investment, and the navigation of sector-specific regulatory requirements.

Key Legal Considerations for UAE Investors

Issue Key Facts Practical Implication for UAE Investors BIT Protection In force since February 2021; FET, expropriation protection, ISDS Investments post-Feb 2021 enjoy full treaty protections; structure through genuine UAE entity Ownership 100% foreign ownership permitted in most sectors No mandatory local partner requirement for majority of investment activities DTA Benefits Reduced withholding on dividends, interest, royalties Tax-efficient profit repatriation; requires proper documentation of UAE tax residence Forex Repatriation Guaranteed under Proc. 1180/2020; priority queue under FXD/04/2026 Plan for potential forex delays; maintain compliant records; engage bank early Islamic Finance Murabaha, ijara, musharaka, wakala available; Zamzam Bank operational Shari'ah-compliant financing available for investment; skilled personnel shortage a challenge Optimal Structure UAE holding (DMCC/DIFC) ? Ethiopian PLC subsidiary Ensures BIT eligibility, efficient repatriation, and familiar governance platform

Land, Leasehold, and Real Property

UAE investors contemplating real estate or any land-dependent investment in Ethiopia must understand a fundamental feature of Ethiopian property law: all land is owned by the state. There is no private freehold ownership of land in Ethiopia. Instead, investors acquire land use rights through leasehold arrangements, the terms of which are governed by federal and regional land lease proclamations and regulations. Lease terms vary by location and by the purpose of the lease — commercial, industrial, residential, or agricultural — and may range from several decades to 99 years in certain circumstances.

The leasehold system, while unfamiliar to investors accustomed to freehold ownership in the UAE, is well-established and provides legally secure tenure for the duration of the lease. Lease rights are registered, transferable (subject to conditions), and mortgageable, providing a foundation for debt financing of land-dependent projects. However, investors should be aware that lease acquisition processes can be time-consuming, that lease terms and pricing vary significantly between regions, and that certain categories of land — particularly agricultural land — are subject to restrictions on foreign use. Professional legal guidance is essential in navigating the land acquisition process and in ensuring that the lease terms adequately protect the investor's interests over the life of the project.

Labour Law and Workforce Considerations

UAE investors establishing operations in Ethiopia will need to recruit and manage a predominantly Ethiopian workforce, and must comply with the Labour Proclamation No. 1156/2019 and its implementing directives. Ethiopian labour law provides robust protections for employees, including regulated working hours, mandatory leave entitlements, restrictions on termination, and requirements for severance pay. Employers must register with the relevant labour authorities, contribute to social security on behalf of their employees, and comply with occupational health and safety requirements.

For UAE investors accustomed to the relatively flexible labour regimes of the UAE's free zones, the Ethiopian labour framework may present adjustment challenges. In particular, the restrictions on termination of employment — which require just cause and, in many cases, advance notice and severance — are more protective of employees than the at-will or limited-notice regimes common in the UAE. Investors should factor these requirements into their workforce planning and should ensure that employment contracts are drafted in compliance with Ethiopian law, ideally with the assistance of local legal counsel experienced in labour matters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the UAE-Ethiopia BIT in force, and does it protect my investment? Yes. The UAE-Ethiopia Bilateral Investment Treaty entered into force in February 2021, as confirmed by UNCTAD. All qualifying investments made after that date benefit from the treaty's full protections, including fair and equitable treatment, expropriation protection, most-favoured-nation treatment, national treatment, and access to investor-state arbitration under ICSID or UNCITRAL rules. To qualify, the investor must be a national or company of the UAE as defined in the treaty, which generally requires genuine incorporation and business presence in the UAE.

Can I own 100% of my Ethiopian company as a UAE investor? In the majority of sectors open to foreign investment, yes. Ethiopian investment law permits wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and there is no general requirement to take on a local partner. However, certain sectors — such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, and domestic air transport — are reserved for Ethiopian nationals or are subject to ownership restrictions. Investors should verify that their intended sector of activity permits full foreign ownership before committing capital. 5A Law Firm can provide a sector-specific ownership assessment as part of our market entry advisory service.

Is Islamic finance available for my investment in Ethiopia? Yes. Ethiopian banks now offer a range of Shari'ah-compliant financial products, including murabaha, ijara, musharaka, and wakala deposits. Zamzam Bank operates as Ethiopia's first fully Shari'ah-compliant commercial bank. However, the Islamic finance sector in Ethiopia is still developing, and there is a recognised scarcity of skilled Islamic finance professionals. UAE investors seeking Shari'ah-compliant financing for their Ethiopian operations should engage with Zamzam Bank and other participating banks early in the investment planning process, and should consider whether the secondment of experienced Islamic finance personnel from their UAE operations may be necessary during the initial phase.

How do I repatriate profits from Ethiopia to the UAE? Profit repatriation in convertible foreign currency is guaranteed under Investment Proclamation No. 1180/2020. In practice, the process involves submitting a repatriation request through your Ethiopian subsidiary's commercial bank, supported by audited financial statements, tax clearance certificates, and evidence of the profits' legitimacy. Since 2026, Directive FXD/04/2026 has established a priority queue for foreign investor forex requests, which has improved processing times. However, Ethiopia's foreign exchange environment remains constrained, and investors should plan for potential delays, maintain meticulous financial records, and engage with their bank proactively. Repatriation may be made in USD, AED equivalent, or other convertible currencies.

What is the best corporate structure for a UAE investor entering Ethiopia? The optimal structure for most UAE investors is a UAE holding entity — typically incorporated in DMCC, DIFC, or another established free zone — that holds the shares of an Ethiopian Private Limited Company (PLC) subsidiary. This structure provides BIT protection (provided the UAE entity has genuine substance), efficient profit repatriation through the UAE, access to the UAE-Ethiopia DTA, and a familiar corporate governance platform. The Ethiopian PLC provides limited liability protection and is the standard corporate vehicle for foreign investment. However, the specific structure should be tailored to the investor's circumstances, sector, and tax position, and should be developed in consultation with legal and tax advisers in both jurisdictions.

Does 5A Law Firm provide Arabic-language briefings for UAE investors? Yes. 5A Law Firm recognises that language accessibility is essential for effective legal counsel, and we provide Arabic-language briefings, memoranda, and advisory materials for our UAE and GCC clients. Our team includes professionals with experience advising Gulf-based investors and an understanding of the commercial and cultural context within which UAE investment decisions are made. We are committed to ensuring that our UAE clients receive advice that is not only legally rigorous but also delivered in a format and language that facilitates clear understanding and informed decision-making.

Conclusion

Ethiopia offers UAE investors a rare combination of scale, growth potential, and legal protections that, when properly understood and leveraged, can yield substantial returns. The entry into force of the UAE-Ethiopia BIT in February 2021 has fundamentally strengthened the legal position of UAE investors, providing enforceable protections against sovereign risk and access to international arbitration. The availability of Islamic finance, the liberalisation of foreign ownership rules, the priority forex queue for foreign investors, and the existence of a double taxation agreement further enhance the attractiveness of the Ethiopian market for UAE-based capital. Yet these opportunities can only be realised through careful legal planning, proper corporate structuring, and rigorous regulatory compliance. The Ethiopian market rewards investors who approach it with professionalism, patience, and the right legal counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.