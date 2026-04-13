Women In Business 2026 – The Value Of Visibility (Video)

Missed our live webinar? Watch the full discussion as we unpack key insights from the Women in Business 2026: The Value of Visibility report.

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.

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Missed our live webinar? Watch the full discussion as we unpack key insights from the Women in Business 2026: The Value of Visibility report.

This session explores the progress made in advancing women into leadership roles — and why sustaining momentum remains essential. Although representation has grown in many regions, global figures show a slight decline in senior‑management roles, reminding us that progress is not always linear.

We unpack the next crucial shift: moving from visibility to influence. The conversation covers leadership pipelines, succession planning, workplace culture, and the importance of psychological safety in enabling women to lead and thrive.

Featuring perspectives from SNG Grant Thornton and Grant Thornton Botswana, the webinar brings a regional African lens to global trends.

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