Directors' Liability Under Ethiopian Law: A Risk & Compliance Guide (2026)

Serving as a director of an Ethiopian company — whether a Share Company or a Private Limited Company — carries with it a range of legal duties and personal liabilities that many appointees, particularly those nominated by foreign parent companies, do not fully appreciate until a crisis arises.

Article Insights

5A Law Firm LLP are most popular: within Criminal Law and Technology topic(s)

in Africa

with readers working within the Insurance industries

Serving as a director of an Ethiopian company — whether a Share Company or a Private Limited Company — carries with it a range of legal duties and personal liabilities that many appointees, particularly those nominated by foreign parent companies, do not fully appreciate until a crisis arises. The Commercial Code of Ethiopia, Proclamation No. 1243/2021, has significantly expanded the scope of directors' obligations and the circumstances in which personal liability can attach. Directors who fail to understand and comply with these obligations expose themselves not merely to removal from office, but to personal financial liability, criminal prosecution, and reputational damage that can follow them across borders. This guide examines the principal duties imposed on directors under Ethiopian law, the specific conduct that triggers personal liability, the new board composition requirements introduced by the 2021 Code, the particular risks facing foreign directors, and the practical steps that directors can take to protect themselves.

The stakes are high. Ethiopian courts, energised by the modernised statutory framework, are increasingly willing to pierce the corporate veil and hold directors personally accountable for losses caused by breach of duty. For directors, the era in which a board appointment was a largely honorary position carrying minimal personal risk is definitively over. The 2021 Code demands active, informed, and diligent governance — and it backs that demand with enforceable sanctions.

The Three Core Duties of Directors

Duty of Loyalty

The duty of loyalty is the most fundamental obligation imposed on a director under Ethiopian law. It requires that a director act honestly and in the best interests of the company, placing the company's interests above their own personal interests and the interests of any third party, including the shareholder or group of shareholders who nominated them to the board. The duty of loyalty prohibits a director from exploiting their position for personal gain, from diverting corporate opportunities to themselves or their associates, from engaging in transactions with the company on terms that are not arm's length, and from using confidential information obtained in their capacity as a director for any purpose other than the benefit of the company. Breach of the duty of loyalty is treated with particular seriousness by Ethiopian courts, and a director found to have acted disloyally may be required to account for any profit obtained through the breach, to compensate the company for any loss suffered, and to face removal from office.

Practitioners should note that the duty of loyalty creates particular difficulties for nominee directors — directors appointed to the board at the request of a specific shareholder, often a foreign parent company or a joint venture partner. While nominee directors may naturally feel a sense of obligation to the shareholder who appointed them, the law is clear: their duty is to the company as a whole, not to any individual shareholder. A nominee director who votes in favour of a transaction because their appointing shareholder instructed them to do so, knowing that the transaction is not in the company's best interests, breaches the duty of loyalty and exposes themselves to personal liability. This is a point that cannot be overemphasised to foreign parent companies who are accustomed to treating their nominee directors as delegates carrying out the parent's instructions.

Duty of Care and Skill

The duty of care and skill requires a director to exercise the degree of care, diligence, and competence that a reasonably prudent person would exercise in comparable circumstances. This is not a purely objective standard — the court will also have regard to the particular skills, knowledge, and experience that the individual director possesses or holds themselves out as possessing. A director who is a qualified accountant, for example, will be held to a higher standard in relation to the oversight of the company's financial statements than a director with no financial background. Similarly, a director who has extensive industry experience will be expected to bring that experience to bear in evaluating business proposals and risk assessments presented to the board.

The practical implications of the duty of care are far-reaching. A director who fails to read board papers before a meeting, who does not attend board meetings regularly, who does not ask questions about matters they do not understand, or who rubber-stamps management proposals without independent consideration may be found to have breached the duty of care. The duty also extends to the director's obligation to monitor the company's financial position and to take appropriate action if there are signs that the company is approaching financial difficulty. Directors who bury their heads in the sand while the company slides towards insolvency face personal liability not only to the company and its shareholders, but also to its creditors.

Duty of Obedience

The duty of obedience requires a director to act within the powers conferred by the company's Memorandum of Association, the Commercial Code, and the lawful resolutions of the general meeting. A director who causes the company to engage in activities that are outside its stated objects (ultra vires acts), who authorises expenditure in excess of limits set by the general meeting, or who disregards mandatory statutory requirements acts in breach of the duty of obedience and may be held personally liable for any resulting loss. The duty of obedience also encompasses the obligation to comply with all applicable laws and regulations — including tax law, labour law, environmental law, and sector-specific regulatory requirements. A director cannot defend against a claim for breach of the duty of obedience by arguing that the illegal or ultra vires action was commercially beneficial; the law requires compliance regardless of commercial outcome.

To Whom Do Directors Owe Duties?

A critically important feature of the 2021 Commercial Code is the breadth of interests that directors are required to consider in discharging their duties. The traditional understanding — that directors owe their duties exclusively to the shareholders, and that maximising shareholder value is the director's sole objective — does not accurately reflect the position under Ethiopian law. The 2021 Code requires directors to act in a manner that promotes the long-term success of the company as a whole. This is a broader concept than shareholder value maximisation and encompasses the sustainability, reputation, and continued viability of the company as a going concern.

In particular, directors must have regard to the interests of the company's creditors, especially when the company is approaching or in a state of financial difficulty. When a company is solvent and profitable, the interests of creditors and shareholders are generally aligned — the company's continued profitability ensures that both groups are paid. However, when the company is approaching insolvency, the interests of creditors take on heightened importance, and a director who authorises distributions to shareholders, incurs new debts, or disposes of assets in a manner that prejudices creditors' prospects of recovery may face personal liability for wrongful trading.

Beyond creditors, the 2021 Code also requires directors to consider the interests of the broader community affected by the company's operations. While this obligation is less precisely defined than the duties owed to shareholders and creditors, it reflects a growing recognition in Ethiopian law — consistent with international trends — that companies operate within a social context and that directors cannot pursue profit with complete disregard for the impact of the company's activities on employees, the environment, and the communities in which the company operates. Practitioners advising boards should ensure that these broader considerations are documented in board minutes, particularly when the board is making decisions that have significant social or environmental implications.

Key Principle: Directors' duties under the 2021 Commercial Code extend beyond shareholders to encompass the long-term success of the company as a whole, the interests of creditors (particularly when the company faces financial difficulty), and the interests of the broader community. This broader duty framework fundamentally changes the governance calculus for Ethiopian boards.

Shadow Directors: A Hidden Liability

One of the most consequential provisions of the 2021 Commercial Code for corporate groups operating in Ethiopia is the concept of shadow directorship. A shadow director is a person in accordance with whose directions or instructions the formally appointed directors of the company are accustomed to act, even though that person has not been formally appointed as a director. The legal effect of being characterised as a shadow director is that all of the duties, obligations, and potential liabilities that attach to formally appointed directors also attach to the shadow director.

This provision has profound implications for foreign parent companies that maintain Ethiopian subsidiaries. In many multinational corporate structures, the strategy, budgets, and major decisions of the Ethiopian subsidiary are determined not by its locally appointed board but by executives at the parent company's regional or global headquarters. If those parent company executives are effectively directing the affairs of the Ethiopian subsidiary — issuing instructions that the local board is expected to follow, approving or vetoing major transactions, and determining the subsidiary's commercial strategy — they may be characterised as shadow directors of the Ethiopian entity. In that capacity, they would be personally liable for any breaches of the duties of loyalty, care, and obedience committed in the course of directing the subsidiary's affairs.

The shadow director risk is particularly acute in situations where the Ethiopian subsidiary encounters financial difficulty. If a parent company executive instructs the local board to continue trading despite the subsidiary's insolvency, to make payments to the parent company in preference to local creditors, or to take actions that breach Ethiopian law (such as operating without required licences or employing foreign workers without valid work permits), that executive may face personal liability in Ethiopia. The fact that the instructions were given from outside Ethiopia and that the executive has never set foot in the country may not be a defence if the Ethiopian courts assert jurisdiction — a prospect that foreign executives should take seriously.

The Business Judgment Rule

Not every bad business outcome gives rise to director liability. The 2021 Commercial Code recognises, consistent with internationally accepted governance principles, that directors are required to make business decisions under conditions of uncertainty, and that the law should not second-guess every decision that proves, in hindsight, to have been commercially unwise. The business judgment rule provides a safe harbour for directors who can demonstrate that they acted in good faith, on the basis of adequate information, with no personal interest in the outcome, and in the honest belief that the decision was in the best interests of the company.

The business judgment rule is not, however, a blanket immunity. It protects the quality of the decision-making process, not the quality of the outcome. A director who can show that they carefully considered a proposal, obtained relevant expert advice, deliberated with their fellow directors, considered alternative courses of action, and reached a considered view in good faith will be protected even if the decision ultimately results in a loss for the company. Conversely, a director who approved a transaction without reading the relevant documentation, without understanding the risks, without seeking expert advice where the subject matter required it, or in circumstances where they had an undisclosed personal interest cannot rely on the business judgment rule to escape liability. The critical importance of maintaining comprehensive board minutes cannot be overstated — in the event of a subsequent challenge, the minutes are the primary evidence that the board followed a proper decision-making process.

Specific Liability Triggers

The following table summarises the principal categories of conduct that give rise to personal liability for directors under Ethiopian law. Each represents a serious risk that boards and individual directors must actively manage through appropriate governance processes, compliance systems, and professional advice.

Liability Trigger Legal Basis Potential Consequences Self-dealing and related-party transactions Breach of duty of loyalty Account for profits; compensate company for loss; removal from office Negligent decisions lacking adequate information Breach of duty of care and skill Personal liability for losses caused by the negligent decision Ultra vires acts (beyond company objects) Breach of duty of obedience Personal liability; transaction may be voidable Trading while insolvent (wrongful trading) Commercial Code; creditor protection provisions Personal liability for increase in company's debts from point of insolvency Tax and PAYE non-compliance Tax Proclamation; Income Tax Regulations Personal liability for unpaid taxes; criminal penalties; travel restrictions Labour law violations Labour Proclamation No. 1156/2019 Personal fines; criminal prosecution for serious violations Environmental violations Environmental Protection Proclamation Personal liability for remediation costs; criminal penalties

Board Composition Requirements Under the 2021 Code

The 2021 Commercial Code introduces, for the first time in Ethiopian law, prescriptive requirements regarding the composition of the Board of Directors in Share Companies. These requirements reflect international best practice on corporate governance and are designed to ensure that boards possess the diversity of skills, experience, and perspectives necessary for effective oversight of management.

For Share Companies, the Board of Directors must comprise a minimum of three and a maximum of thirteen members. This range is designed to accommodate companies of varying size and complexity while preventing boards from becoming either too small to provide meaningful governance or too large to function effectively. Critically, up to one-third of board members may be persons who are not shareholders of the company. This provision is of considerable practical importance because it enables Share Companies to appoint independent experts — such as industry specialists, financial professionals, or governance experts — to the board without requiring them to acquire shares. The ability to bring independent, non-shareholder expertise to the boardroom strengthens governance quality and provides a counterbalance to the influence of controlling shareholders.

For large Share Companies, the requirements are even more demanding. Non-executive directors must comprise at least two-thirds of the board. This mandatory separation of executive and non-executive functions mirrors the governance standards applied in leading international jurisdictions and reflects the recognition that effective board oversight requires a majority of directors who are not involved in the day-to-day management of the company. Non-executive directors are better positioned to challenge management proposals objectively, to oversee the performance of executive directors, and to ensure that the interests of all stakeholders — not just management — are represented in board deliberations.

For Private Limited Companies, the position is less prescriptive. A PLC may be managed by a single manager or by a small board as provided in the Memorandum of Association. However, the less formal governance structure of a PLC does not reduce the duties owed by those who manage it — the duties of loyalty, care, and obedience apply with equal force whether the company is managed by a thirteen-member board or a sole manager.

Compliance Warning: A board that does not comply with the composition requirements of the 2021 Code creates a governance risk that may undermine the validity of board decisions and expose directors to liability claims. Companies should review their board composition against the new requirements and take steps to achieve compliance, including amending the Memorandum of Association if necessary and recruiting additional non-executive or non-shareholder directors.

Specific Risks for Foreign Directors

Foreign nationals serving as directors of Ethiopian companies face a distinct set of risks that arise from the intersection of Ethiopian corporate law with other regulatory frameworks, including foreign exchange regulations, investment licensing requirements, and immigration law. These risks are often underappreciated by foreign executives who are appointed to the boards of Ethiopian subsidiaries as part of a broader regional or global role and who may devote limited attention to the specific legal requirements of the Ethiopian jurisdiction.

The most fundamental risk for a foreign director is the temptation to follow instructions from the parent company that conflict with Ethiopian law. Under Ethiopian law, the fact that a director was acting on instructions from a parent company or a controlling shareholder is not a defence to a claim for breach of duty. A director who authorises a transaction in breach of Ethiopian foreign exchange regulations because the parent company directed the transaction, who causes the subsidiary to operate without a required business licence because the parent company decided to commence operations before the licence was obtained, or who employs foreign workers without valid work permits because the parent company assigned them to the Ethiopian entity without completing the immigration process is personally liable for the consequences of those breaches, regardless of the source of the instruction.

Foreign exchange violations are a particular area of concern. Ethiopia maintains strict foreign exchange controls, and transactions involving the remittance of foreign currency — including dividend payments, management fees, royalty payments, and loan repayments to foreign affiliates — must comply with the requirements of the National Bank of Ethiopia. A director who authorises an outbound payment that violates these requirements faces not only civil liability but potential criminal prosecution. Similarly, directors who cause the company to engage in activities for which it does not hold the appropriate investment licence issued by the Ethiopian Investment Commission face regulatory sanctions that can include the suspension or revocation of the company's licence and personal liability for any resulting losses.

The employment of foreign nationals without valid work permits is another recurring compliance failure. Ethiopian immigration law requires foreign nationals working in Ethiopia to hold valid work permits, and the responsibility for ensuring compliance falls on the employer — which means, in practice, on the directors. Directors who knowingly or negligently permit the employment of foreign workers without proper documentation expose both the company and themselves to penalties.

Protecting Yourself: Practical Steps for Directors

While the scope of directors' liability under the 2021 Code is broad, the law does not expect perfection. It expects diligence, honesty, and a good-faith commitment to informed decision-making. Directors who adopt sound governance practices can significantly reduce their exposure to personal liability, and in many cases can avail themselves of the business judgment rule's protection. The following paragraphs outline the practical steps that every director of an Ethiopian company should take.

Comprehensive board minutes are the single most important protective measure available to a director. Minutes should record not only the decisions reached but the information considered, the alternatives evaluated, the expert advice received, and the reasons for the board's conclusions. In the event of a subsequent challenge, the minutes will be the court's primary source of evidence as to whether the board followed a proper decision-making process. Directors should review draft minutes carefully and ensure that they accurately reflect what occurred at the meeting. A director who dissented from a decision should insist that their dissent be recorded in the minutes.

Conflict of interest disclosure must be proactive, comprehensive, and documented. Any director who has a direct or indirect interest in a matter before the board must declare that interest before the matter is discussed, and the declaration must be recorded in the minutes. Depending on the nature and severity of the conflict, the director may need to recuse themselves from the relevant portion of the meeting and abstain from voting. Failure to disclose a conflict of interest is a breach of the duty of loyalty and will significantly undermine a director's ability to rely on the business judgment rule in any subsequent proceedings.

Directors should ensure that they have a clear and current understanding of the company's financial position at all times. This means not only reviewing audited financial statements but also requesting and reviewing management accounts, cash flow projections, and information on the company's ability to meet its obligations as they fall due. A director who is aware — or who should be aware — that the company is approaching insolvency has a duty to take appropriate action, which may include convening an emergency board meeting, engaging restructuring advisers, or, in extreme cases, recommending that the company cease trading. Ignorance of the company's financial position is not a defence; the duty of care requires directors to keep themselves informed.

Directors and officers insurance, commonly known as D&O insurance, is an increasingly important risk mitigation tool for directors of Ethiopian companies. D&O insurance provides coverage for the legal costs incurred by directors in defending claims brought against them in their personal capacity, and in many cases will also cover the damages awarded against them if the claim succeeds. While the D&O insurance market in Ethiopia is still developing, policies are available from both local and international insurers, and the cost of coverage is typically modest relative to the potential exposure. Directors should ensure that the company maintains appropriate D&O coverage and that the terms of the policy are reviewed regularly to ensure they remain adequate.

Finally, directors should seek and document the receipt of professional legal advice on matters that involve legal complexity, regulatory uncertainty, or significant risk. A director who can demonstrate that they sought and considered competent legal advice before making a decision is far better positioned to rely on the business judgment rule than one who acted without professional guidance. The cost of legal advice is a fraction of the potential cost of personal liability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a director be held personally liable for the company's debts? In general, directors are not personally liable for the company's debts — the principle of limited liability protects them. However, there are important exceptions. A director who causes the company to continue trading while insolvent may be held personally liable for the increase in the company's debts from the point at which the director knew or should have known that the company was insolvent. Similarly, directors who fail to comply with tax obligations, including PAYE withholding, may face personal liability for the unpaid amounts. The corporate veil may also be pierced where the company has been used as an instrument of fraud or where the director has acted in a manner that is fundamentally inconsistent with the company's separate legal personality.

What is a shadow director, and how does this affect parent company executives? A shadow director is a person in accordance with whose directions or instructions the formally appointed directors of the company are accustomed to act. If executives at a parent company regularly issue instructions that the Ethiopian subsidiary's board follows without independent judgment, those executives may be treated as shadow directors of the Ethiopian entity. This means they would owe the same duties of loyalty, care, and obedience as formally appointed directors and could face personal liability for breaches of those duties. Parent companies should ensure that their Ethiopian subsidiaries' boards exercise genuine independent judgment and that instructions from headquarters are treated as recommendations, not mandates.

Does the business judgment rule protect directors from all liability for bad decisions? No. The business judgment rule protects directors who can demonstrate that they acted in good faith, on the basis of adequate information, without a personal interest in the outcome, and in the honest belief that their decision was in the company's best interests. It protects the decision-making process, not the outcome. A director who failed to read relevant documentation, did not seek expert advice on technical matters, or had an undisclosed conflict of interest cannot rely on the business judgment rule. The quality of the board's deliberative process, as recorded in the minutes, is the primary evidence that courts will examine.

How many directors must a Share Company have under the 2021 Code? A Share Company must have a minimum of three and a maximum of thirteen directors. Up to one-third of these directors may be non-shareholders, enabling the appointment of independent experts. For large Share Companies, non-executive directors must comprise at least two-thirds of the board. These requirements are mandatory, and a board that does not comply creates governance risk and may face challenges to the validity of its decisions. Private Limited Companies have more flexibility and may be managed by a single manager or a small board as specified in the Memorandum of Association.

Is D&O insurance available in Ethiopia? Yes. Directors and officers insurance is available in Ethiopia through both local insurers and international insurance providers who offer coverage for Ethiopian operations. D&O policies typically cover the legal costs of defending claims brought against directors personally, as well as damages or settlements. The market is developing, and coverage terms vary, so directors should work with experienced insurance advisers to ensure that the policy scope, limits, and exclusions are appropriate for the company's risk profile. Given the expanded scope of directors' liability under the 2021 Code, D&O insurance should be regarded as an essential element of any governance framework.

Can a foreign director be prosecuted in Ethiopia for actions taken abroad? Where a foreign director issues instructions from outside Ethiopia that result in the Ethiopian company violating Ethiopian law — such as foreign exchange regulations, tax obligations, or licensing requirements — Ethiopian authorities may assert jurisdiction over the director. While practical enforcement challenges exist, particularly where the director has no assets in Ethiopia, the legal risk is real. Criminal proceedings can result in arrest warrants, and civil judgments can potentially be enforced in the director's home jurisdiction. Foreign directors should not assume that physical absence from Ethiopia provides immunity from Ethiopian legal processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.