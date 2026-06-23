From Checkout To Opt-Out: The EU Withdrawal Button Is Here – What E-Commerce Businesses Need To Know

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 As of June 19, 2026, online traders selling to consumers in the EU must provide a clearly visible and easily accessible "withdrawal button" on their websites and apps, enabling consumers to perform their legal right of withdrawal by canceling their online purchase with a single click. The new requirement applies to all distance contracts concluded online with EU consumers, including cross-border sales by non-EU traders targeting the EU market.

Key takeaway #2 Non-compliance could result in the consumer’s withdrawal period being extended and expose traders to enforcement action by national consumer protection authorities, including fines. E-commerce businesses should review and update their websites, apps, and checkout processes to ensure full compliance with the new requirements.

Key takeaway #3 Belgium has missed the deadline for national transposition and has not yet taken any measures in this regard. However, measures taken by neighboring countries, such as France and Germany, show that non-compliance is taken seriously and may lead to financial penalties.

From June 19, 2026, all online traders active within the EU are required to provide a “withdrawal button” on their websites and apps. The introduction of this withdrawal button represents a significant shift in the online consumer cancellation landscape. In this alert, we provide an overview of what this requirement means in practice and why compliance is so important.

Background

Under the EU Consumer Rights Directive (Directive 2011/83/EU, as amended) (the CRD), consumers who purchase goods or services online benefit from a fourteen-day right of withdrawal, allowing them to cancel their purchase without giving any reason. While this right has been a cornerstone of EU consumer protection law for a long time, the European legislator has identified persistent practical barriers that prevent consumers from exercising it effectively — in particular, complex cancellation processes, hard-to-find withdrawal forms, and multi-step procedures designed to discourage consumers from opting out.

To address these concerns, the European Parliament and the Council have adopted amendments to the CRD introducing a mandatory "withdrawal button" for online contracts. These amendments require traders to provide consumers with a simple one-click mechanism to exercise their withdrawal right directly on the trader's website or application.

What Does the Withdrawal Button Require?

The new rules require online traders to place a clearly labelled button or similar function on their website or app bearing the words "withdraw from contract" or a corresponding unambiguous statement. The button must be prominently displayed and easily accessible to the consumer at all times during the withdrawal period. When a consumer clicks the withdrawal button, the trader's website or app must immediately direct the consumer to a confirmation page displaying the relevant contract or order details, the date of the original purchase, a clear description of the goods or services being cancelled, and a confirmation button allowing the consumer to finalize the withdrawal.

Upon the consumer's confirmation, the trader’s website or app must generate an automatic acknowledgment of the withdrawal on a durable medium (e.g., by email) without undue delay. The withdrawal takes effect the moment the consumer clicks the confirmation button, and the trader may not impose any additional steps, conditions, or obstacles beyond those expressly permitted under the CRD. In particular, traders may not require consumers to contact customer service, complete surveys, or navigate through retention offers before the withdrawal is processed.

Who Is Affected?

The withdrawal button requirement applies to all traders who conclude distance contracts with consumers online within the EU, regardless of whether the trader is established in an EU Member State. Non-EU traders that direct their commercial activities to consumers in one or more Member States — for example, by offering their website in an EU language, accepting payment in euros, or advertising to EU audiences — must also comply. However, traders operating solely on the B2B market are exempted from the new requirement, as are websites that do not facilitate the conclusion of contracts.

The requirement covers the sale of goods, digital content, and services, subject to the existing exceptions under the CRD (e.g., bespoke or personalized goods, sealed goods that have been unsealed, and certain time-sensitive services). Importantly, the new requirement applies regardless of turnover or number of employees. There is no exception for small businesses or solopreneurs.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Failure to implement the withdrawal button in accordance with the new requirements may have significant consequences for online traders. First, the fourteen-day compulsory withdrawal period will not begin to run if a trader has not provided a withdrawal button, or has not complied with the prescribed technical requirements. This effectively extends the consumer's right to cancel the contract – for up to twelve months. Second, national consumer protection authorities across the EU will be empowered to take enforcement action against non-compliant traders, which could result in an order to cease the infringing practice, administrative fines, and, in the case of widespread cross-border infringements, coordinated enforcement under the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/2394). The level of fines will vary by Member State but may be substantial — particularly for large-scale e-commerce operators.

Practical Urgency for Belgian Traders

As the withdrawal button requirement is introduced by way of an EU directive, it must be transposed into the national laws of the Member States in order to take effect. Belgium, however, has missed the transposition deadline and has not yet adopted any national measures to implement the new requirements. While creating some uncertainty, this does not diminish the practical urgency for traders active on the Belgian market. Neighboring Member States, including France and Germany, have already taken concrete steps to transpose and enforce the new requirements, and early enforcement actions in those jurisdictions indicate that non-compliance is treated as a serious matter that can attract significant financial penalties. Belgian traders — and non-EU traders targeting Belgian consumers — should therefore not delay their compliance efforts pending formal Belgian transposition, as enforcement at the EU level and in neighboring markets could expose them to material legal and financial risk.

Practical Steps for E-Commerce Businesses

Given the deadline of June 19, 2026, e-commerce businesses should take the following steps to ensure compliance:

Audit existing withdrawal processes: Review current cancellation and return workflows on all consumer-facing websites and apps to identify gaps between existing processes and the new requirements. Implement the withdrawal button: Work with development teams to integrate a compliant withdrawal button that meets the labelling, accessibility, and confirmation requirements set out in the amended CRD. Establish automated confirmation mechanisms: Ensure that the system generates an automatic acknowledgment of withdrawal on a durable medium immediately upon the consumer's confirmation. Update terms and conditions: Revise consumer-facing terms and conditions, privacy policies, and return policies to reflect the new withdrawal button process and ensure consistency across all documentation. Train customer-facing teams: Ensure that customer service and operations teams are aware of the new process and understand that additional barriers to withdrawal (such as mandatory retention calls) are no longer permissible.

The introduction of the EU withdrawal button is an important development for all online traders operating in the EU. E-commerce businesses operating in or targeting the EU market should act promptly to implement the necessary changes. For further information or assistance in assessing your compliance readiness, please do not hesitate to reach out to your Crowell contact.



Crowell would like to thank Max Brijs for his contribution to this alert.