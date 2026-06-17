KPMG Global Tech Report 2026: Consumer & Retail

Drawing on insights from more than 250 consumer and retail leaders, the report highlights where modernization is already delivering measurable impact: more accurate forecasting, more efficient supply chains, and increasingly automated front‑ and back‑office operations. Yet the findings also reveal the hurdles that continue to slow progress — most notably weak governance, fragmented technology stacks, and ongoing shortages of AI‑native talent

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.

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A smarter, more adaptive consumer and retail sector in the Intelligence Age

The consumer and retail sector is undergoing a decisive technological reset, driven by rapid advances in AI, rising expectations for digital convenience, and the pressure to modernize long‑standing legacy systems. This report examines how consumer and retail organizations are responding to this shift — not only by scaling AI from isolated pilots to widely embedded capabilities, but also by strengthening data foundations, upgrading cybersecurity, and preparing for a wave of emerging technologies such as edge computing, Web3, and digital twins. Together, these investments signal a sector moving beyond experimentation and into large‑scale, execution‑focused transformation.

Drawing on insights from more than 250 consumer and retail leaders, the report highlights where modernization is already delivering measurable impact: more accurate forecasting, more efficient supply chains, and increasingly automated front‑ and back‑office operations. Yet the findings also reveal the hurdles that continue to slow progress — most notably weak governance, fragmented technology stacks, and ongoing shortages of AI‑native talent.

As sector leaders push toward a future where intelligence is embedded into every part of the value chain, clear strategy, stronger governance, and a more digitally enabled workforce will determine which organizations unlock sustained value and which struggle to scale.

Key findings

The biggest players can innovate at scale but for others, following on fast is an effective tactic. Nevertheless, modernization intent is endemic across the industry. The conversations we’re having with clients are very much ‘AI first’ as C&R businesses look to embed smart tech across their operations to become a lever for growth - Puneet Mansukhani, Head of Global Retail Digital Technology and Transformation, KPMG International, Co-Lead Consumer & Retail, KPMG in India

Why download this report?

Readers will gain insights into:

Where technology is already delivering measurable business value in consumer and retail, using global data to benchmark ROI, investment levels, and maturity against peers.

How AI is moving from pilots to scaled operations, and the operating, governance, and platform choices leaders must make to translate AI investment into sustained returns.

Which emerging technology trends are driving concrete leadership actions, clarifying what executives should prioritize now across data, security, workforce capability, and readiness for agent‑mediated commerce.

To view the full article please click here.

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