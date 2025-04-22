The firm, based in Cyprus, has an international presence. Its services include Dispute Resolution, Property, Shipping, Immigration, Commercial and Corporate Law. It is highly ranked by leading legal directories, including Legal500 and Chambers and regularly receives accolades from the Cyprus Government and international bodies, in recognition of its excellent service and commitment to the values of integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

The ongoing discussions surrounding the proposal for the introduction of English-speaking undergraduate programs in Cyprus's public universities are presenting an opportunity for constructive dialogue. According to Savvas Savvides, a member of the Pancyprian Federation of Parents and Guardians Associations of Private Education (POGIE) and a lawyer, these discussions can be approached in a way that fosters creativity and cooperation, rather than falling into extremes. This approach is particularly significant given the diverse reactions that have emerged from those involved in the educational process.

Public universities, Savvides emphasizes, should be institutions that promote collaboration, solidarity, and creativity. They should ensure equal opportunities for all students, irrespective of background or nationality. The proposed English-speaking programs, he argues, could play a vital role in advancing these ideals, alongside offering the potential for substantial economic benefits. By enhancing the internationalization of academic programs, Cyprus could strengthen its reputation as an attractive academic destination on the global stage, paving the way for further development and progress.

The Pancyprian Federation of Parents and Guardians of Private Education has expressed strong support for this initiative, underscoring its belief that the creation of English-speaking undergraduate programs in public universities would improve academic quality, financial sustainability, and international presence. Moreover, the Federation asserts that these programs would provide new opportunities for growth, innovation, and excellence in Cyprus's higher education sector.

The economic advantages of such an initiative should not be overlooked. Not only would the tuition fees from international students contribute to the local economy, but tourism revenues and increased demand for local services would also create additional income streams. The Federation points out that the broader economic impact would extend to the strengthening of academic and research competitiveness and the formation of new strategic international partnerships. These changes would further solidify Cyprus's position as a recognized hub for higher education, opening the door to new growth opportunities across the education and business sectors.

By modernizing Cyprus's higher education system through the passage of this bill, the Federation believes the country will be better equipped to offer more opportunities to Cypriot students while also making its public universities more appealing to international candidates. The expansion of academic offerings, they argue, will also contribute to a more diversified and dynamic higher education landscape that benefits students and the wider society.

However, it is important to note that the Federation's perspective extends beyond academic and economic considerations. They stress that the goal of education is not limited solely to the academic development of students. It is equally important to cultivate a sense of social consciousness, respect for human rights, and mutual respect among individuals. In light of this, any attempts to sow discord or create divisions over the proposed changes should be firmly rejected by both the state and society.

Ultimately, the Federation's stance is one of balanced support, advocating for the creation of English-speaking undergraduate programs as a way to enhance Cyprus's position in the global education landscape while fostering opportunities for all students. Through careful, thoughtful legislation, these programs could serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation, enriching the educational experience for future generations of Cypriot students and international learners alike.

