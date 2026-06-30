ARTICLE
30 June 2026

The "Withdrawal Button" Requirement: Guidance For Online Traders Across Central And Eastern Europe

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Kinstellar

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June 2026 – As of 19 June 2026, EU Directive (EU) 2023/2673 (the “Directive”) requires all traders offering goods or services to consumers through online interfaces...
Czech Republic Consumer Protection
Barbara Kusak and Rusandra Sandu
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June 2026 – As of 19 June 2026, EU Directive (EU) 2023/2673 (the “Directive”) requires all traders offering goods or services to consumers through online interfaces to provide a dedicated online withdrawal function, commonly referred to as the “withdrawal button.”

This obligation applies across the European Union and enables consumers to withdraw from distance contracts with the same ease and simplicity with which they entered into them, representing a significant step forward in digital consumer protection.

Our team of lawyers has prepared a comprehensive overview of the Directive’s transposition status across Kinstellar’s EU jurisdictions.

Click here, or the image below, to read the full guide in English.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Barbara Kusak
Barbara Kusak
Photo of Rusandra Sandu
Rusandra Sandu
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