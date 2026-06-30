The "Withdrawal Button" Requirement: Guidance For Online Traders Across Central And Eastern Europe

June 2026 – As of 19 June 2026, EU Directive (EU) 2023/2673 (the “Directive”) requires all traders offering goods or services to consumers through online interfaces to provide a dedicated online withdrawal function, commonly referred to as the “withdrawal button.”

This obligation applies across the European Union and enables consumers to withdraw from distance contracts with the same ease and simplicity with which they entered into them, representing a significant step forward in digital consumer protection.

Our team of lawyers has prepared a comprehensive overview of the Directive’s transposition status across Kinstellar’s EU jurisdictions.

Click here, or the image below, to read the full guide in English.