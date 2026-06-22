The Netherlands Authority For Consumers And Markets – Blocking Kpn/glaspoort Acquisition Of Delta Fiber’s Fiber-optic Networks

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (“ACM”) has prohibited Glaspoort, a joint venture between KPN and APG, from acquiring parts of Delta Fiber Nederland’s fiber-optic networks.

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The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (“ACM”) has prohibited Glaspoort, a joint venture between KPN and APG, from acquiring parts of Delta Fiber Nederland’s fiber-optic networks. The transaction concerned network assets covering approximately 200,000 households across several regions in the Netherlands.

ACM found that the transaction would significantly reduce competition in fixed broadband markets by diminishing the role of independent fiber network operators. In the affected regions, the market structure would effectively shift from three competing network infrastructures to only two, namely KPN and VodafoneZiggo. In some areas, telecom providers without their own networks (such as Odido and Budget) would become fully dependent on access to KPN’s infrastructure.

A key concern for ACM was the strengthening of KPN’s already dominant position in fiber-optic networks. Delta is currently one of the largest independent fiber network operators and provides open access to competing service providers, thereby reducing dependency on KPN. ACM concluded that its partial acquisition would lead to the disappearance or weakening of this competitive constraint, with no realistic expectation of new network entry.

As a result, ACM expected higher wholesale and retail prices, reduced consumer choice, and lower service quality. Given the essential societal importance of telecommunications infrastructure, ACM considered these competitive harms particularly significant. ACM also assessed proposed remedies by KPN and Glaspoort but concluded that they were insufficient to address the structural loss of competition.

(ACM – 08.06.2026)

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