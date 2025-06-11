Global Risk Landscape 2025

Forming part of BDO’s Global Network, BDO Malta is a professional services and advisory firm, assisting companies in accelerating business growth through exceptional client service. Established in 1978, BDO Malta provide a wide portfolio of services including regulatory advisory, outsourcing, audit and assurance, tax & technology regulatory compliance to assist clients across different industries in growing their businesses efficiently.

The risk rift: why playing safe could be dangerous

The Global Risk Landscape survey shows companies are becoming more risk-averse among global trade tensions and policy shifts: 69% of respondents defined themselves as risk-averse compared to 61% last year.

Our Global Risk Landscape Report in 2024 highlighted the importance of embracing risks and developing an anti-fragile mindset and approach. We believe the retreat from risk in the last 12 months could lead to lower growth in the future.

This is just one of the themes emerging from the Global Risk Landscape Report 2025.

Compliance-led risk vs risk management

Businesses are also increasingly taking a compliance-led approach to risk. Increased regulation may be driving a box-ticking mentality at the expense of real risk management. This is despite 74% of executives believing that embedding proactive attitudes to risk into corporate culture can shift focus from simple compliance to strategies that deliver value and opportunities.

Business growth without business risk?

Businesses must acknowledge that growth will require change; change which may expose the business to a shifting risk landscape and new or increased risks, such as issues in supply chains and cyber threats. It is crucial to adopt a proactive risk approach and not be satisfied with box-ticking. By doing so, businesses can enhance their risk posture and seize the business opportunities ahead of them.

The Global Risk Landscape Report examines the attitudes of risk leaders to a range to evolving risks such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), geopolitical tensions, supply chain, cybersecurity and much more.

Download the Global Risk Landscape data for your region

You can also access four regional risk whitepapers that explore the differing business risks and attitudes to risk for Europe, Middle East and Africa, America and APAC regions.

Download the Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.