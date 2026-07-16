Common Errors In MAS Reporting

Financial institutions reporting OTC derivatives to Singapore's Monetary Authority face recurring data validation challenges that can result in trade repository rejections. Understanding the most frequent reporting errors—from counterparty identifier mismatches to incorrect option amounts and lifecycle sequencing issues—is essential for maintaining regulatory compliance and avoiding costly submission failures.

TRAction provides financial and regulatory technology services across Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. We support financial firms, brokers, investment managers, banks and electricity suppliers in complying with their reporting obligations, and process millions of reportable transactions each day. TRAction acts as an intermediary between regulated financial firms and licensed Trade Repositories (TR) and/or Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARM).

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TRAction’s reporting services include data validation and data enrichment to identify and resolve errors, as well as ensure the format meets requirements prior to Trade Repository (TR) submission.

We have identified the most common errors TRAction sees in MAS OTC derivative trade reporting and provide steps for how to rectify (or avoid) each one. We also encourage MAS firms to review errors that ASIC regulated clients, face as these are also applicable – see our article here.

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1. The Valuation message cannot be linked with different Counterparty 2 (previously these fields were known as ‘Party2’ values) on the Existing Trades

This error message indicates that the Valuation message submitted does not match the Counterparty 2 information already associated with the Existing Trade in the TR. This is typically returned as a rejection by the TR upon Valuation message submission.

The TR expects the same Counterparty 2 identifier across the trade lifecycle. The error message appears as follows:

Why does this error occur?

The Counterparty 2 identifier in the Valuation message does not match the identifier on the originally submitted trade.

This could occur due to errors in data entry in the client file, updates to the counterparty’s details or incorrect mappings in the system.

How is this fixed?

TRAction will conduct preliminary checks by cross-verifying the Counterparty 2 identifier (e.g., LEI or other identifiers – SWIFT BIC code, AVOX ID (or client code for individuals)) in the Valuation message against the original trade submission to the TR.

TRAction will ensure that the Counterparty 2 identifier in the Valuation message aligns with the identifier submitted with the trade.

If discrepancies are identified, TRAction will confirm the correct Counterparty 2 details with the client and ensure the accurate counterparty identifier is resubmitted to the TR.

2. Incorrect – Call or put amount for Foreign Exchange (FX) derivatives with contract type OPTION

The exact error message for this would appear as follows:

The CDE-Call amount must be greater than 0

The CDE-Put amount must be greater than 0





What’s wrong?

This field is conditional for currency options where the asset type is CURR and the contract type is OPTN and the put/call is outlined in the product type UPI. Key requirements: Call/Put Amount

This field is required if:

UPI.[Instrument type] = ‘Option’,

UPI.[Asset class] = ‘Foreign Exchange’,

UPI.[Product] does not equal Digital Option; and

the Call/Put Amount must equal the Notional Amount of the contract, the Notional Amount of Leg 1, or the Notional Amount of Leg 2.





Rejection criteria: The field will be rejected if the value is negative or zero.

Additional details

The field format is numeric and the value must be greater than zero.

The Call/Put Amount represents the monetary amount that gives “Counterparty 1” the right to buy/sell, where applicable.

Derivative contracts, including options, are legal agreements under which a counterparty is obligated to deliver the currency to its counterparty, if the option is exercised. Without a positive value, the contract lacks enforceability and a zero call/put amount would render the derivative untradeable, as it does not have a notional value.

As the error message states, TRAction cannot report this transaction with a call/put amount until the call/put amount is corrected to a value greater than zero, per the rejection criteria above.

How is this fixed?

When this issue arises, TRAction reaches out to the client and requests that they update the relevant field in the file they provided. Once the client submits the corrected call amount, TRAction can address the exceptions, make the necessary amendments, and resubmit the updated data to the TR.

3. Action Type cannot be submitted when underlying trade is not existing

The error “Action Type cannot be submitted when underlying trade is not existing” indicates that an action type message (e.g., amendment, valuation, or termination) has been submitted to the TR without a corresponding underlying trade being present or recognised in the TR with an action type “NEWT”.

When initially reporting a new derivative to MAS, the action type is submitted as “NEWT” to indicate a new transaction. If the transaction remains open, any subsequent updates such as valuation, modification, or termination are reported using the appropriate action types: “VALU” for valuation updates, “MODI” for modifications, and “TERM” for terminations.

According to the lifecycle rules under the MAS Trade Reporting Regulation, a derivative can only be submitted with the action type “NEWT” as the initial trade status, signifying the creation of the original trade. Like the Counterparty 2 mismatch in Error 1, this is a lifecycle-sequencing check applied by the TR itself, since it depends on the TR’s record of the trade’s existing status.

How is this fixed?

The TRAction team will ensure the trade’s status is active in the TR before submitting the relevant action type. If any data is unclear or missing, the team will contact the client for corrections, reprocess the data and submit the fix to the TR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.