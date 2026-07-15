Common Errors In MAS Reporting (Video)

TRAction’s reporting services include data validation and data enrichment to identify and resolve errors, as well as ensure the format meets requirements prior to Trade Repository (TR) submission.

We have identified the most common errors TRAction sees in MAS OTC derivative trade reporting and provide steps for how to rectify (or avoid) each one. We also encourage MAS firms to review errors that ASIC regulated clients, face as these are also applicable – see our article here.

1. The Valuation message cannot be linked with different Counterparty 2 (previously these fields were known as ‘Party2’ values) on the Existing Trades

This error message indicates that the Valuation message submitted does not match the Counterparty 2 information already associated with the Existing Trade in the TR. This is typically returned as a rejection by the TR upon Valuation message submission.

The TR expects the same Counterparty 2 identifier across the trade lifecycle. The error message appears as follows:

Why does this error occur?

The Counterparty 2 identifier in the Valuation message does not match the identifier on the originally submitted trade.

This could occur due to errors in data entry in the client file, updates to the counterparty’s details or incorrect mappings in the system.

How is this fixed?

TRAction will conduct preliminary checks by cross-verifying the Counterparty 2 identifier (e.g., LEI or other identifiers – SWIFT BIC code, AVOX ID (or client code for individuals)) in the Valuation message against the original trade submission to the TR.

TRAction will ensure that the Counterparty 2 identifier in the Valuation message aligns with the identifier submitted with the trade.

If discrepancies are identified, TRAction will confirm the correct Counterparty 2 details with the client and ensure the accurate counterparty identifier is resubmitted to the TR.