Bank Of Thailand Proposes New Digital Channel Security Standards

On July 23, 2026, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) released for public comment its draft Notification on Digital Channel Security, which would significantly expand the scope and stringency of Thailand’s existing mobile banking security framework. If finalized in its current form, the draft notification would extend mandatory security requirements to credit card providers and credit providers, cover internet banking in addition to mobile applications, phase out SMS one-time passwords (OTPs) for transaction authentication, and introduce biometric verification requirements for high-value transactions. The public comment period is open through August 24, 2026.

Background

The BOT’s existing Mobile Banking Security Notification, issued in 2024, sets minimum security standards for financial institutions, specialized financial institutions (SFIs), and e-money providers, significantly reducing “money-draining app” fraud. However, fraudsters have since shifted to nonbank providers and internet banking channels, prompting the BOT to propose broader security requirements.

Expanded Scope of Regulated Entities and Channels

The existing Mobile Banking Security Notification covers only financial institutions, SFIs, and e-money providers offering mobile banking services. The draft expands coverage in two key areas: entities and channels. On the entity side, it adds credit card providers and credit providers that offer fund transfers to third parties at other financial service providers or that provide cash withdrawal services to inpidual retail customers. On the channel side, it broadens coverage to include internet banking in addition to mobile banking.

Strengthened Customer Authentication

The draft introduces enhanced authentication requirements in three areas:

Service enrollment and device changes. Providers must implement rigorous identity verification, notify customers of enrollment results through out-of-band communication channels, and adopt risk-mitigation measures such as cooling-off periods and temporary transaction limits.

Transaction-level authentication. Providers must use two-factor authentication for fund transfers, cardless ATM withdrawals, and transaction limit increases.

Secure authentication factors. Key requirements include the following: “What-you-know” factors must protect against brute-force attacks. “What-you-have” factors must use secure methods such as a registered mobile application with device binding or hard/soft tokens. SMS OTPs must be discontinued for transaction authentication. Biometric factors must use effective antispoofing technology, such as facial scanning, in compliance with the BOT’s guidelines on biometric technology in financial servicaes.



Providers must cease sending SMS messages and emails containing embedded links and must establish incident response processes for counterfeit applications or websites.

Mobile Application Security Controls

Providers must ensure application integrity and block remote-access applications. Facial comparison with antispoofing technology is required for transfers exceeding THB 50,000 (approx. USD 1,490) per transaction or THB 200,000 (approx. USD 5,960) per day.

Next Steps

Affected financial service providers should assess their current systems against the draft requirements and consider submitting comments to the BOT by August 24, 2026.