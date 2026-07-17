Bank Of Thailand’s Cash, Gold, And Digital Asset Controls Combating The Grey Economy

On July 11, 2026, media reports conveyed key messages from Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn’s announcement of a sweeping regulatory crackdown on grey capital activities. The measures target high-value cash transactions, gold trading, and stablecoin flows, with new requirements set to take effect in the fourth quarter of 2026. The initiative aims to prevent financial institutions from facilitating shadow economy activity, money laundering—particularly through stablecoins—and capital flight, through enhanced compliance obligations on commercial banks across multiple transaction channels.

Expanded Cash Controls Close the Deposit–Withdrawal Circuit

New fourth-quarter guidelines will require individuals depositing THB 5 million or more in cash to formally verify the source of their funds. This builds on restrictions introduced in April 2026, which required anyone withdrawing 5 million baht or more in cash to provide their bank with verified commercial justification for why electronic transfers or checks could not be used. That initial measure caused high-value physical cash withdrawals to drop by 35 percent nationwide. The upcoming deposit-side requirement closes the circuit on large cash movements.

The BOT is also assessing tracking mechanisms for high-value banknote swaps, specifically targeting individuals seeking to exchange large volumes of THB 1,000 notes into smaller THB 100 or THB 500 denominations without clear business justification. Governor Vitai emphasized that these measures require continuous deployment of multiple parallel strategies rather than short-term fixes.

Tightened Bullion Reporting Frameworks Restrict Money Laundering Channels

The BOT has also tightened reporting frameworks for gold trading to close money laundering loopholes and shield the Thai baht from speculative bullion volatility. Regulators identified a recurring pattern in which buyers purchased large quantities of gold through digital applications in the morning and then made same-day physical withdrawals from retail gold shops in the afternoon. Gold shops are reminded of their duties to flag and report cash and suspicious transactions directly to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) as required by Thai anti-money laundering law.

The BOT governor revealed that following the regulatory measures for online gold trading platforms that took effect on March 1, 2026, monthly physical gold withdrawals fell from an average of 4,000 kilograms to approximately 700 kilograms, demonstrating that irregular trading channels are being substantially restricted.

Joint BOT–SEC Audit Targets High-Volume Stablecoin Transactions

To curb capital outflows via digital assets, the BOT is working alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which holds direct regulatory authority over digital tokens and cryptocurrencies, using sophisticated data analytics. Their joint oversight team has launched comprehensive audits of trading volumes for major stablecoins, with particular attention to Tether (USDT). These analytical models have revealed a subset of high-volume stablecoin transactions that appear deliberately structured to obscure ownership or bypass standard domestic remittance processes. The findings have been referred to the SEC for formal enforcement proceedings.

On December 17, 2025, and June 11, 2026, the BOT directed all commercial banks and payment service providers to implement stricter know-your-customer (KYC) procedures during account opening and customer onboarding process, with a specific focus on identifying and eliminating mule accounts linked to online gambling operations. In his remarks reported on July 11, the BOT governor disclosed that thousands of high-risk retail accounts have already been frozen as a result.

Business Considerations

These developments carry practical implications across several areas:

Financial institutions should prepare to implement enhanced due diligence for cash deposits of 5 million baht or more before the fourth quarter of 2026 and standardize verification protocols across branches.

Banks and reporting entities should review and strengthen suspicious transaction reporting systems for online bullion purchases and same-day physical withdrawals.

Businesses conducting legitimate USDT transactions should monitor guidance from the BOT, SEC, and AMLO to understand which transaction patterns may trigger heightened scrutiny or enforcement action, and should be prepared to strengthen KYC and customer due diligence (CDD) processes—particularly to identify beneficial ownership behind high-volume stablecoin flows—and to promptly report suspicious transactions to the relevant authorities.

Gold traders and bullion dealers should adapt to the reality that digital-purchase-to-physical-withdrawal patterns are now subject to mandatory AMLO reporting, with transaction volumes already demonstrating the measure’s deterrent effect.

These measures signal a sustained and multipronged regulatory tightening across Thailand’s financial system. Businesses and financial institutions operating in Thailand should treat compliance readiness not as a one-time adjustment but as an ongoing priority as the BOT and its partner agencies continue to refine and expand their enforcement toolkit.