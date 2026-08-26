Tenge Financing In Kazakhstan – Q&A

Loans. The resident borrower obtains the registration number before performance begins. This is usually included as a condition precedent or a borrower undertaking.

The resident borrower obtains the registration number before performance begins. This is usually included as a condition precedent or a borrower undertaking. Onshore bonds. Coupon and redemption payments may be made to non-resident holders, subject to applicable bank reporting.

Coupon and redemption payments may be made to non-resident holders, subject to applicable bank reporting. Offshore bonds. Foreign governing law does not disapply the Kazakhstan currency rules where a Kazakhstan resident makes cross-border payments. Transfer of coupon and redemption abroad nonetheless remains free.

Foreign governing law does not disapply the Kazakhstan currency rules where a Kazakhstan resident makes cross-border payments. Transfer of coupon and redemption abroad nonetheless remains free. Swaps. The resident party remains responsible for applicable registration and reporting.

The currency registration should be treated as a closing requirement. Where the contract exceeds the equivalent of USD 500,000, the resident party must obtain the registration number before either party begins performance.

The registration timetable should therefore be reflected in the conditions to the first drawdown.

Where the counterparty has state participation of 50% or more, consent to arbitration must be in the arbitration agreement itself and obtained before signing.

Where the security package includes Kazakhstan real estate, disputes over that security will be heard locally, whatever the governing law of the principal agreement.

Arbitration is generally the more reliable route. A foreign judgment may be unenforceable in Kazakhstan absent an applicable treaty.

Kazakhstan generally does not require prior approval for cross-border financial transactions. No licence or state consent is needed to make a payment, there is no mandatory surrender of foreign currency proceeds, and a non-resident may repatriate income from financial transactions. The tenge converts freely.The system is based on registration and reporting, not regulatory approval. These requirements apply to the Kazakhstan resident and its servicing bank, not to the foreign lender or issuer. Registration is a procedural requirement rather than an approval process.Two thresholds drive the mechanics. Where a loan or securities transaction exceeds the equivalent of USD 500,000, the resident party must obtain a registration number from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (the “”), which is assigned within five business days. Separately, the servicing bank reports payments from the equivalent of USD 50,000 for legal entities in its monthly return.These obligations sit with the Kazakhstan side, but they belong in the transaction documents and the closing timetable rather than being left to the parties to resolve after signing.Current law allows the Government to introduce temporary restrictions on certain currency operations in a serious economic emergency. No such restrictions are in force. Parties may address this residual risk through a currency disruption clause in the documentation. On an offshore issue, that clause sits in the issue documentation under the applicable foreign law.Free convertibility under Kazakhstan’s currency rules does not mean that every payment will be processed. Kazakhstan banks are financial monitoring entities. They must conduct customer due diligence, identify beneficial owners, monitor transactions and apply targeted financial sanctions under Kazakhstan’s anti-money laundering legislation. These checks are separate from currency control and may delay or prevent a payment.A bank must refuse to establish a business relationship or process a transaction if it cannot complete the required due diligence. It may also refuse a transaction or terminate a relationship where it suspects money laundering or the financing of terrorism or proliferation.Kazakhstan’s targeted financial sanctions framework requires freezing measures in relation to persons and organisations appearing on the applicable terrorism, extremism-financing and proliferation-financing lists, including listings implementing relevant United Nations Security Council decisions. Kazakhstan’s authorised financial monitoring body may also issue a freezing notice following a request from a foreign competent authority. Once the notice is received, financial monitoring entities must take freezing measures within twenty-four hours for up to thirty calendar days.US, EU and UK sanctions do not form part of Kazakhstan law as such, although they may have extraterritorial effect. They may affect a transaction where a party, intermediary bank, payment currency or clearing route creates the relevant jurisdictional connection. Kazakhstan banks may also apply sanctions screening under their internal policies or correspondent banking requirements. Parties should therefore assess sanctions and bank compliance separately from currency-control registration and reporting.The statutory interest rate cap applies to licensed Kazakhstan banks and microfinance organisations. It does not apply to a loan made by a foreign lender. Bonds are not subject to a statutory coupon cap.The cap is expressed as a maximum annual effective interest rate and is set by a joint act of the financial regulator and the NBK, with different levels for unsecured lending, secured lending, residential mortgages and microcredits. What determines its application is the identity of the lender rather than that of the borrower. The civil legislation reinforces this: the lender under a bank loan agreement is a bank or an entity licensed for banking loan operations, and the lender under a microcredit agreement is a licensed microfinance organisation.For bonds, the remuneration rate forms part of the issue prospectus and is set by the issuer. The securities legislation contains no limit on the size of the coupon.Kazakhstan law permits security to be granted in favour of a foreign creditor. The security package may include shares, participation interests, bank accounts, receivables, equipment and real estate. Several creditors may hold the same asset as co-pledgees, which suits club and syndicated structures, and the security follows the asset on a transfer.Perfection requirements depend on the asset, and this is where timing matters. A mortgage over Kazakhstan real estate is effective only after registration in the legal cadastre: until registration is made, there is no security. Registration should therefore be included in the conditions precedent to utilisation rather than assumed. For movable assets not subject to mandatory state registration, registration is generally optional, it is made at the request of a party or where the agreement prohibits a subsequent pledge, and it supports the ordering of pledgees where the same asset is pledged more than once. Vessels, aircraft and other registrable assets follow separate special-law regimes.Enforcement is available through the courts as the default route, and out of court by auction where the pledge agreement or the law so provides. Two categories require separate analysis: rights to land plots and subsoil, where security is permitted only within the limits set by land and natural resources legislation, and strategic objects and assets, which are subject to their own regime.On an offshore issue this produces a split that should be planned for at the outset. The bond is governed by foreign law, while security over Kazakhstan assets remains governed by Kazakhstan law, is perfected under Kazakhstan rules and is enforced under Kazakhstan procedures. A swap sits on the same footing, and Kazakhstan law expressly recognises the security margin within the netting arrangements described below.For a cross-border transaction, the key issue is not whether foreign law may be chosen - it may - but whether the chosen dispute mechanism will produce a decision that can be enforced in Kazakhstan.Foreign arbitral awards are generally enforceable under the New York Convention of 1958, to which Kazakhstan is a party alongside some 170 states, complemented by the European Convention on International Commercial Arbitration of 1961. Enforcement of a foreign court judgment is less straightforward. It depends on an applicable treaty on legal assistance or, since 2016, on reciprocity. The treaty network covers the CIS instruments - the Minsk Convention of 1993, the Chisinau Convention of 2002 and the Kyiv Agreement of 1992 - together with bilateral treaties, including with China, Türkiye and the UAE. It does not extend to most Western jurisdictions. Arbitration is therefore usually the safer choice for cross-border financing.Parties are otherwise free to choose the governing law, and a reference to the law of a state is read as a reference to its substantive law. Two limits apply, and both are manageable if identified early.The first concerns state participation. A dispute involving a state body, a state enterprise or an entity that is 50% or more state-owned cannot be referred to arbitration without the consent of the relevant authorised body, and that consent must be contained in the arbitration agreement itself. The authorised body responds within fifteen calendar days. The consent must therefore be obtained before signing.The second concerns subject matter. Claims relating to rights to immovable property, and enforcement against pledged real estate, fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Kazakhstan courts at the location of the property, regardless of the governing law and forum chosen for the principal agreement.Derivatives merit separate mention because their enforceability rests on a mechanism Kazakhstan has chosen to protect expressly. A swap is recognised and regulated, and the market documents it through a master financial agreement, where one party is foreign, that agreement may follow an international standard, and standard terms modelled on the 2002 ISDA Master Agreement have been developed for the local market.On a defined event, all obligations under all transactions within the master financial agreement are replaced by a single net obligation that is deemed due. This holds in insolvency. Although set-off is generally suspended once insolvency proceedings begin, an express exception disapplies that prohibition to close-out netting under a master financial agreement. The parties apply netting on the terms of the agreement, and the resulting net claim is met under the ordinary rules for creditors. Cherry-picking by an insolvency administrator is excluded.