ASIC’s Recent Enforcement Action Against Responsible Managers

ASIC has intensified enforcement actions against Responsible Managers who fail to meet 'fit and proper' standards, raising critical questions about competency, character, and regulatory compliance in financial services.

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ASIC has recently taken action against Responsible Managers (“RMs”) that it believes are not ‘fit and proper’. What does it mean to be fit and proper? A Responsible Manager must be fit and proper, meaning they must:

be competent to undertake their role; have the attributes of good character, diligence, honesty, integrity and sound judgement; must ...

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