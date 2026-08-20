FEMA Guarantee Regulations, 2026: Reshaping Cross-Border Guarantees And Business Structures In India

India's Reserve Bank has fundamentally restructured how cross-border guarantees are regulated under FEMA, shifting from transaction-specific permissions to a principles-based framework that tracks guarantees throughout their entire lifecycle.

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Introduction

A cross-border guarantee is easy to describe but difficult to regulate. No money necessarily moves when it is issued; yet, on invocation, a contingent promise can become an immediate foreign-exchange liability. The Foreign Exchange Management (Guarantees) Regulations, 2026 (hereinafter “the 2026 Regulations”) respond to this problem by replacing the Foreign Exchange Management (Guarantees) Regulations, 2000 (hereinafter “the 2000 Regulations”). The change is commonly presented as a move from a transaction-specific regime to a principles-based one. That description is accurate, but an incomplete one.

The more significant change is institutional. The Reserve Bank of India (hereinafter “RBI”) has moved the regulatory checkpoint from the entrance to the transaction to the entire life of the guarantee. Under the old framework, the central question was whether a proposed guarantee fitted within an expressly permitted category. Under the new framework, the first question is whether the underlying economic relationship is lawful; the continuing questions are who bears the reporting duty, whether every material change has been captured, and whether invocation remains capable of lawful settlement. Permission has therefore been widened, while responsibility has been decentralised.

From Specific Permissions to a Role-Based Framework

The 2000 Regulations began with a general prohibition and then identified particular circumstances in which AD banks and other persons could give guarantees. Over time, additional permissions and conditions accumulated across circulars and Master Directions. The result was a fragmented inquiry: counsel often had to locate the transaction within the guarantee regulations, the external commercial borrowing (hereinafter “ECB”) framework, trade-credit directions, export or import rules, and the overseas investment regime.

The FEMA Guarantee Regulations 2026 retain a prohibition, but redraw its perimeter. A person resident in India cannot be a principal debtor, surety or creditor under a guarantee where another party is resident outside India, except as permitted by FEMA, the regulations or directions, or by the RBI’s general or special permission. This formulation is important. The resident creditor, previously less visible in the guarantee regulation itself is expressly brought into the architecture. Regulation is no longer organised principally around who issues the guarantee, it follows the resident participant’s role.

The definitions reinforce that approach. “Guarantee” includes a counter-guarantee and any contract, whatever its name, to perform a promise or discharge a debt, obligation or other liability, including a portfolio of liabilities, upon default. This substance-based language can capture instruments labelled as indemnities, keepwell arrangements, support undertakings or portfolio risk-sharing structures if their legal operation is triggered by a principal debtor’s default. Labels will not safely determine FEMA treatment; payment mechanics will.

Conditions for Issuing a Cross-Border Guarantee

A resident may act as surety or principal debtor if two conditions are met. First, the underlying transaction must not be prohibited under FEMA or the rules, regulations or directions issued under it. Secondly, the surety and principal debtor must be eligible to lend to and borrow from each other under the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018. The second condition prevents a guarantee from being used as a synthetic loan channel. Because invocation economically converts support into funded exposure, the law tests that potential creditor-debtor relationship at inception.

This is the regime’s central anti-circumvention rule. A commercially valid guarantee cannot legalise a funding relationship that FEMA would not permit directly. For example, a guarantee supporting an offshore borrowing must be tested not only against its underlying contract but also against the eligibility, amount, maturity, cost and end-use conditions applicable to the borrowing. Likewise, a guarantee supporting deferred consideration, a shareholder arrangement or a portfolio of receivables cannot be approved merely because no remittance occurs on signing.

There are targeted exceptions to the inter-party lending-and-borrowing test: an AD bank guarantee backed by a non-resident counter-guarantee or a 100 per cent deposit; a guarantee issued by the Indian agent of a foreign shipping or airline company for obligations to an Indian government or statutory authority; and a case where both surety and principal debtor are residents. These are not broad dispensations from FEMA. The underlying transaction must still be lawful, and separate sectoral, prudential and contractual requirements continue to apply.

Guarantees in Favour of Indian Creditors

Regulation 6 expressly permits a resident creditor to arrange or obtain a guarantee in its favour. Where both the surety and principal debtor are non-residents, the resident creditor must ensure that the underlying transaction is not prohibited. This provision is operationally valuable for Indian suppliers, service providers and asset sellers seeking offshore parent or bank support. It also closes an accountability gap: the Indian beneficiary cannot treat an inward guarantee as somebody else’s FEMA issue.

The phrase “arrange or obtain” deserves attention. A resident creditor that negotiates the guarantee package may assume the reporting obligation even where the principal debtor or surety is offshore. Transaction documents should therefore state which resident party will report, provide data and evidence amendments. A contractual allocation cannot displace the regulation, but it can prevent missed filings and preserve recourse between parties.

Guarantees Excluded from the New Regulations

The FEMA Guarantee Regulations 2026 exclude three categories. First, they do not apply to a guarantee undertaken by an overseas or International Financial Services Centre (hereinafter “IFSC”) branch of an AD bank unless another party is resident in India. Secondly, they exclude an irrevocable payment commitment issued by a custodian AD bank where the principal debtor is a registered foreign portfolio investor and the creditor is an authorised central counterparty in India. Thirdly, they exclude guarantees given in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2022.

The overseas-investment exclusion is especially consequential. Guarantees constituting “financial commitment” for an overseas entity remain governed by the dedicated overseas-investment framework, including limits, reporting and restructuring rules. The exclusion is therefore a routing rule, not deregulation. Its value lies in eliminating overlapping classifications. The correct compliance question is now which FEMA module owns the guarantee. A transaction should not be reported under both regimes merely because it has a cross-border element.

Form GRN: Reporting Throughout the Guarantee’s Life Cycle

The FEMA Guarantee Regulations 2026 introduces a uniform quarterly reporting system. The responsible resident must report issuance; changes to amount; extension of tenure or pre-closure; and invocation. Reporting is made in Form GRN to an AD bank within fifteen calendar days after the end of the quarter. The AD bank must submit the return to the RBI within thirty calendar days after quarter-end. The RBI’s circular of 12 January 2026 also rationalised connected Master Directions and discontinued the separate quarterly trade-credit guarantee return from the quarter ending March 2026.

The allocation follows a clear hierarchy, a resident surety reports. If the surety is non-resident, the resident principal debtor that arranged the guarantee reports. If surety and principal debtor are both non-residents, the resident creditor reports; a creditor that arranged the guarantee may also be responsible. The design seeks one accountable resident node for each structure.

This turns guarantee compliance into event tracking rather than document storage. An amendment executed by treasury, a partial release agreed by the beneficiary, an automatic extension, or an invocation received by a business team may each trigger regulatory action. Companies need a central register linked to legal, treasury and finance workflows. Form GRN will be treated like a cap-table or debt-covenant record: owned, reconciled and reviewed at every quarter-end.

Delayed reporting may be regularised through a late submission fee (hereinafter “LSF”) calculated as INR 7,500 plus 0.025 per cent multiplied by the amount involved and the period of delay in years, with the prescribed rounding rules. The formula improves predictability and distinguishes a procedural delay from a substantive contravention. But it should not be misunderstood as a general cure.

LSF addresses failure to report within time. It does not validate a guarantee whose underlying transaction was prohibited, cure ineligible borrowing and lending, or authorise an impermissible payment upon invocation. Those defects remain exposed to FEMA enforcement and, where available, compounding. Due diligence must therefore separate two questions: was the guarantee permissible, and was it reported? A clean Form GRN history cannot answer the first.

Practical Impact on Cross-Border Transactions

The new framework will change drafting and diligence across several markets. In acquisition agreements, deferred consideration guarantees, escrow backstops and parent support must be analysed by their default trigger and payment path, not their title. A guarantee of a portfolio of obligations may cover rolling exposures; parties should establish how additions, releases and amount changes feed the quarterly report.

For Indian corporate groups, the broader automatic route may support legitimate cross-border credit enhancement, but the borrowing-and-lending test constrains casual group guarantees. Boards should require a FEMA analysis alongside corporate-benefit, related-party, Companies Act and insolvency review. A guarantee can be legally issued under company law yet remain impermissible under foreign-exchange law.

For EPC, shipping, aviation and supply contracts, performance and payment obligations often evolve through variations and extensions. The regulation’s definition is wide enough to cover non-financial promises upon default. Contract managers, not only treasury personnel, must therefore be integrated into compliance. For banks, the shift increases the importance of evidence-based gatekeeping: residency, underlying permissibility, borrowing eligibility, sanctions and anti-money-laundering review, amount, tenor and the identity of the reporter must be established before issue and revisited before payment.

Invocation of Guarantees and Remittance Challenges

The Regulations require invocation to be reported but do not state that a reported invocation automatically authorises every resulting remittance. This distinction is critical. The guarantee is accessory to an underlying economic relationship for FEMA purposes even if, under its governing contract law, it is autonomous and payable on demand. At invocation, the AD bank must still identify the remittance route and confirm that the payment is consistent with the applicable borrowing, trade, overseas-investment or other FEMA framework.

This produces a potential timing mismatch. International guarantees are designed for prompt payment, while FEMA verification may require documents concerning the underlying transaction and amendments accumulated over years.

The Parties should solve this ex ante. The Guarantee file should contain the underlying agreement, regulatory classification, eligibility analysis, Form GRN acknowledgements, amendment history and a pre-agreed invocation-document checklist. Otherwise, liberalisation at issuance may be lost to friction at enforcement.

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