ARTICLE
28 July 2026

SGX Mainboard & Catalist Public Companies Report L H1 2026

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Conyers is a leading international law firm with a broad client base including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, international finance houses and asset managers. The firm advises on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands laws, from offices in those jurisdictions and in the key financial centres of Hong Kong, London and Singapore. We also provide a wide range of corporate, trust, compliance, governance and accounting and management services.
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Singapore's capital markets are experiencing a significant transformation driven by the MAS-led Equity Market Development Programme, which has injected S$6.5 billion in liquidity and sparked a revival in IPO activity. With over 20 companies preparing to go public and new cross-border listing infrastructure connecting SGX with Nasdaq, the market is showing signs of meaningful structural reform and growing institutional confidence.
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Preetha Pillai,Stacie Seetho, and Rita Leung
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This edition of the Conyers SGX Mainboard & Catalist Public Companies Report summarises selected key transactions involving companies listed on the Main Board and Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in the first half of 2026.

Conyers is pleased to have advised several of the companies whose transactions are included in this report, including the US$200 million senior notes issuance of Medco Cypress Tree Ptd. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Indonesian oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (IDX:MEDC)) in April 2026 and the proposed disposal by Astaka Padu Limited, a 99.99% owned subsidiary of Astaka Holdings Limited (Catalist:42S), of 100% of the issued shares in Astaka Padu Sdn. Bhd. to AGP Properties Sdn. Bhd. for a total consideration of RM60 million, which was announced by Astaka Holdings Limited in May 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Preetha Pillai
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Stacie Seetho
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Rita Leung
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