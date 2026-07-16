Employee Entitlement Schemes – AFSL Requirements Start 1 September 2026

5. If I fail to lodge an AFSL application by 1 September 2026, will I still be able to operate my EES?

No, you will not be able to operate your EES beyond this date. If you fail to submit an AFSL application by 1 September 2026, you cannot rely on the transitional relief and must cease operating your EES.

Further, if you apply for an AFSL on or before 1 September 2026 and :

ASIC subsequently refuses your application; or

you subsequently withdraw your application;

you cannot rely on the transitional relief and must cease operating your EES.

6. What type of authorisations should I include in my AFSL application?

ASIC’s guidance is that because an EES is an unregistered MIS, applicants should include some, or all, of the following authorisations:

provide general financial product advice for the following classes of financial products: interests in MIS limited to EES only; and

deal in a financial product by:

issuing, varying or disposing of a financial product in respect of the following classes of financial products: interests in MIS limited to EES;



provide the following custodial or depository services: operate custodial or depository services other than investor directed portfolios services.



Note: The AFSL application form on ASIC’s Regulatory Portal may not include the interest in MIS limited to EES option. In this case, you will need to select the interest in MIS excluding investor directed portfolios services (“IDPS”) authorisations. ASIC will then tailor the authorisations to be limited to EES once it grants you the AFSL.

Further, you will need to consider whether you will also be providing financial services in relation to other financial products. For example, as the operator of the EES, you may be investing in securities as part of operating the EES. In this instance, you will also need to apply for the relevant authorisations to advise and deal in relation to securities.

7. What information do I need to provide to ASIC when applying for an AFSL application?

Similar to any other AFSL application, you must be prepared to explain the following in your AFSL application:

how you intend to operate your EES;

how the key people, such as your Responsible Managers and fit and proper people demonstrate organisational competence;

the type of financial services and products you will provide, and whether these will be provided to retail and/or wholesale clients;

how you intend to generate income and the various fees that you will charge;

your anticipated business growth and forecasted revenue;

the channels you will use to distribute your products and services;

how you will deliver financial services;

how you will ensure compliance with your licence obligations;

the financial service-related functions that will be outsourced; and

your custody activities and any custody agreements in place (if any).

Sophie Grace has a range of documents and proofs that you can purchase through the Sophie Grace Shop to assist with preparing your AFSL application.

8. Who should be nominated as the Responsible Manager (“RM”) on the AFSL application?

You will need to nominate someone who can demonstrate they have the experience and qualifications to support the operation of an EES.

In addition to the requirements set out in ASIC Regulatory Guide 105: AFS licensing: Organisational competence, ASIC’s guidance states :

at least one (1) RM must have relevant experience in providing or supervising financial services within the existing AFSL regime i.e. they have worked in an organisation, for three (3) out of the last five (5) years or five (5) out of the last eight (8) to ten (10) years, that has an AFSL and is authorised to operate a MIS; and

one (1) or more RMs can be nominated that has relevant industry experience providing or supervising services in relation to an EES that was relying on the relief under the ASIC Instrument.

You can read more about this here.