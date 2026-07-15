Navigating Australia’s FFSP Regime—practical Licensing, Exemptions, And Notification Support

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The foreign financial services provider (FFSP) regime commences from April 8, 2027. Existing relief continues until March 31, 2027 (although this date may be extended). The new regime introduces three new exemptions (Professional Investor, Comparable Regulator and Market Maker) and a mandatory ASIC notification requirement within a 15-business-day window.
Why it matters
Firms may be caught even if services are provided offshore, particularly where marketing or dealing activity touches Australia. You may be relying on existing relief and will want to ensure your services have the benefit of an exemption under the new FFSP regime when that existing relief ends. Timing risk (transition expiry and notification windows) is now as important as eligibility.
How we can help
We help foreign financial services providers move quickly from exposure assessment to the right pathway (AFS licence or exemption), with operational support for Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) notifications.
Our Australian financial services regulatory team has been at the forefront of these developments, actively participating in legislative consultation and assisting clients in managing their position, including:
- rapid exposure assessment
- exemption eligibility and evidence mapping
- Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) licensing strategy and execution
- ASIC notification process design
- cross-border structuring and governance.
Speak to our team about your licensing or exemption pathway and operational readiness.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]