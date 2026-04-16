The Proposed SGX–Nasdaq Listing Bridge: Structuring Considerations For International Issuers

Singapore and the United States have announced a landmark initiative to establish a regulatory “bridge” between the Singapore Exchange (“SGX”) and Nasdaq, aimed at significantly simplifying dual listings across the two markets. The proposed framework, which is currently subject to consultation and regulatory approvals, is expected to go live around mid-2026 and is intended to enhance Singapore’s attractiveness as a capital markets hub while preserving access to deep U.S. liquidity pools.

For issuers considering a future IPO or secondary listing strategy, this development has important structuring implications, particularly in relation to the choice of listing vehicle.

Overview of the SGX–Nasdaq Bridge

Under the proposed framework, SGX will introduce a new Global Listing Board, enabling eligible companies to list on both SGX and Nasdaq using a single set of offering documents, supported by aligned disclosure standards and enhanced regulatory cooperation between Singapore and U.S. authorities.

Key features of the proposal include:

eligibility limited to companies with a minimum market capitalisation threshold (currently proposed at S$2 billion);

reliance on a harmonised disclosure regime designed to reduce duplicative regulatory friction; and

the ability for shares to trade and settle across both markets, offering issuers access to investors in Asia and the United States on a near continuous basis.

The bridge is intended to make dual listings more efficient and cost effective, and to broaden the range of listing options available to internationally focused companies with an Asian nexus.

Why Structure Through a Cayman or BVI Vehicle?

While the SGX–Nasdaq bridge focuses on listing mechanics and regulatory alignment, the choice of listing vehicle remains a critical strategic decision for issuers. In practice, many internationally listed groups continue to favour Cayman Islands or British Virgin Islands holding companies for the following reasons.

1. Market Familiarity and Investor Acceptance

Cayman and BVI companies are long established and widely accepted vehicles for listings on major international exchanges, including Nasdaq. Global institutional investors, underwriters and analysts are highly familiar with their constitutional frameworks, shareholder protections and governance mechanics, reducing execution risk and transaction friction.

2. Flexibility of Capital Structure

Cayman and BVI corporate regimes offer considerable flexibility in structuring share capital, including multiple classes of shares, weighted voting rights, and bespoke investor protections. This flexibility is particularly relevant for founder led or sponsor backed groups seeking to balance capital raising with control considerations in a crossborder listing context.

3. Alignment with International Listing and M&A Activity

Cayman and BVI vehicles are frequently used as top level holding companies for multinational groups, facilitating future corporate actions such as secondary offerings, spinoffs, restructurings and crossborder M&A. Their neutrality and adaptability make them well suited to companies with operations, assets and investors across multiple jurisdictions.

4. Regulatory Neutrality and Portability

Many internationally focused groups adopt a structure in which Singapore remains the operational and commercial centre of the business, while a Cayman Islands or British Virgin Islands holding company serves as the listed parent entity. Using a Cayman or BVI holding company allows issuers to remain structurally neutral as between different operating jurisdictions, while accessing multiple capital markets. In the context of a dual SGX–Nasdaq listing, this neutrality can simplify group structuring and provide flexibility should listing venues, investor mix or regulatory requirements evolve over time.

Key Takeaways for Issuers

The proposed SGX–Nasdaq bridge represents a significant step towards greater connectivity between Asian and U.S. capital markets, offering issuers a streamlined pathway to dual listings. However, the benefits of the bridge can be fully realised only if combined with an appropriate holding company structure.

Issuers considering a potential IPO or cross-border listing should assess vehicle choice at an early stage, alongside regulatory, governance and commercial considerations.

For many internationally oriented companies, Cayman Islands and BVI holding structures offer a familiar and adaptable platform for engaging global investors, while allowing Singapore to remain central to business operations.