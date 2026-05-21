SSEK Law Firm partner Winnie Yamashita Rolindrawan and associates Qafaldi Putra Ismayudha and Muhammad Nur Mahatmanta have contributed an article, “Developments in the Payment System Sector in Indonesia,” to the new Indonesia edition of The Legal Industry Reviews (LIR).

The article analyzes Indonesia’s new payment system regulations introduced by Bank Indonesia, which took effect on March 31, 2026. The authors highlight major reforms to the licensing framework for Payment Service Providers (PSPs), including the shift to an “activity bundle” model and new registration requirements for supporting providers involved in transaction processing.

The article also looks at Bank Indonesia’s expanded supervisory powers, including authority over management changes for non-compliant entities, as well as the introduction of the TIKMI framework to classify providers based on operational scale, risk management, and IT infrastructure. Overall, the regulations aim to strengthen oversight and integration within Indonesia’s payment system sector.

Read the full article here.

The full Indonesia edition of LIR is available here.